A special Christmas Light Up for flood ravaged Princeton – without Christmas lights

‘It’s trying to keep our community together, to try to raise spirits.’

Approximately 150 people gathered in Princeton’s Veterans Square Sunday, Dec. 12, for a Christmas Light Up celebration that can only be described as unique.

For one thing there weren’t any Christmas lights.

Mayor Spencer Coyne said most of the town’s Christmas displays and bulbs were lost in the Nov. 14 flood.

This year the trees won’t be draped with colour, and there will be no festive decorations brightening Bridge Street and Vermilion Avenue.

“We pretty much lost everything,” said Coyne, adding that wreathes had recently been purchased to be placed along the KVR trail. “It’s just all gone.”

Veterans Square has some white lights to turn on, as they were already in use. Any town-owned decorations that weren’t destroyed will remain dormant this December.

“We just don’t have the crews to spare to put them up.”

Coyne stressed the need to hold the Light Up event, a traditional staple of a Princeton Christmas.

“It’s trying to keep our community together, to try to raise spirits. It’s a hard time of year now, on a normal year. Add everything else we’ve been going through – even today we’ve got the highway backed up and there’s no movement on Highway 3 right now,” he said.

“If (this event) helps one person cope through the holiday season, then it’s done its job.”

Merry makers were treated to Christmas songs, Highland dancing and theatrical appearances. Members of the Posse were on hand to help children with games, and the hot dogs were free.

Princeton Posse defensemen Will Stewart helped out with the fun and games. Photo Andrea DeMeer