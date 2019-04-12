A text from the CRA could mean you’re a victim of fraud

CRA spokesperson summarizes types of fraudulent acts and how the CRA will contact taxpayers

The Canada Revenue Agency is warning the public to be aware of fraudulent emails purporting to be from it. (pixelrz.com)

If you received a text from the Canadian Revenue Agency, you could be a victim of a scam.

“The most common types of scams are sent through emails, texts and letters claiming to be the CRA. They are usually trying to get identity information or money out of the taxpayer,” said CRA spokesperson Vick Virk.

He stressed, the revenue agency will never send a text message or call a taxpayer using aggressive language.

“It is most definitely a scam if a person comes across these red flags,” said Virk.

The revenue agency will only send emails to notify taxpayers who use online CRA services about messages in their account.

“If you suspect you are a victim of a scam, you can call CRA at 1-800-959-8281 to validate if someone from the CRA is trying to contact you,” said Virk.

If you do find you are the victim of a scam, call or visit the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre website.

According to the CRA about 13 million tax returns have now been filed out of the 30 million it saw last year. About 91 per cent of those returns were filed electronically.

