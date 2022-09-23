A trip to the Moon? Penticton artist selected to be part of upcoming NASA mission

Artwork by Ariane Kamps is being sent to the Moon, as early as next week

Penticton’s Ariane` Kamps has been selected to have her artwork join in on an upcoming NASA mission to the Moon. (Instagram- Ariane Kamps)

The work of a Penticton artist is — quite literally — going to the Moon.

Out of the more than 30,000 worldwide pieces set for lift-off during an upcoming NASA mission, the work of Ariane` Kamps will be included.

Clover and Vox Dei In Cyberia. Those are the names of the two Penticton-based pieces set to be packed inside a time capsule for the Lunar Codex, an American art project that features the work of artists, writers, musicians and filmmakers from 137 countries on a trip to the Moon.

“I was just blown away when I found out I was selected for this,” Kamps said. “I didn’t think it was actually real. It’s kind of bizarre, to be honest.”

The Penticton artist, who originally hails from New Westminister, expects her work to be part of NASA’s launch to the Moon next week but admits everything is “weather dependant.” As part of the Lunar Codex, four capsules, featuring the work of thousands of artists, will be sent to space in four different months over the next two years: September 2022, December 2022, January 2023 and November 2024.

“It’s quite an amazing project…it’s almost like they said, let’s find all the best artists and then let’s put them on the Moon,” Kamps said with a laugh.

Based on her recent international recognition, Kamps must be a highly-trained, seasoned artist, right? Not exactly.

Her journey started seven years ago, a day after her fifth child was born. Looking for a hobby that she can call her own, art seemed to fit the bill. Though having an interest in painting and drawing since her grade-school days, Kamps never really made the most of it.

But after enjoying some new-found time alone, mostly through the night because of her young kids, Kamps finally worked at the craft and officially became an artist.

Working out of her Penticton studio, her work has since been featured in homes and private collections across North America and Australia.

Kamps was selected for the space mission after she submitted her works to art galleries in Philadelphia and Chicago last year. The respective galleries helped determine which artists would be included in the Lunar Codex project.

“To be amongst some of the best artists of our time is a huge honour,” Kamps said. “I am very overwhelmed by that thought. This is how most artists think about it…the piece isn’t just a product, it’s part of yourself. And now we’re all going to the Moon together.”

Vox Dei Cyberia, the piece originally sent to the Chicago gallery for the space contest, can be seen at Tin Whistle Brewing in Penticton. Kamps added that she plans on conducting a solo art show at Leir House sometime next year.

But for now, it’s all about being proud of her historic art journey into space.

“I always wanted to be an astronaut, so this is a very cool consolation prize,” she said with a laugh.

Clover by Ariane` Kamps. The piece was sent to a Philadelphia art gallery before being selected as part of a NASA mission to the Moon. (Ariane Kamps)

Vox Dei In Cyberia can be found at Penticton’s Tin Whistle Brewing. The piece will also be sent inside a time capsule on an upcoming trip to the Moon. (Ariane Kamps)

