Gordon Mackie from the Sicamous and District Museum and Historical Society, Sheila Devost of the Chamber of Commerce, Mayor Terry Rysz and Communities in Bloom organizer Deb Heap cut the ribbon on Sicamous’ new heritage trail. (Photo Contributed)

A window into the past: Sicamous and District Heritage trail officially opens

The trail features signs with historical photographs and information on significant locations

The Sicamous Heritage Trail, showing off some of the locations around town closely linked to the area’s past, officially opened on Oct. 8.

Read More: Salmon Arm Tennis Club earns provincial recognition for indoor courts

Read More: Beware: Requests to test water in people’s homes in Malakwa draw suspicion

The trail consists of six signs located at important locations in the community to provide an insight into its past. The signs feature photos of the locations they are placed at in past decades and also QR codes so people walking the trail can get expanded information.

A full map of the trail can be picked up at the Visitors Centre which is now located along with the museum in the district office on Main Street.

Read More: Salmon Arm RCMP want help finding car that knocked woman off bike

Read More: Sicamous Eagles pull off win in Osoyoos, lose to Knights

@SalmonArm
jim.elliot@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Vancouver Island artist creates design for unique Canadian Mint coin

Just Posted

Downtown Salmon Arm’s paving extravaganza remains on schedule

Work to be completed by end of week, as long as no delays from weather

Easing the pain: Group formed to help chronic pain sufferers in Salmon Arm

The first of Pain BC’s chronic pain meetings in Salmon Arm will be held Oct. 22

A window into the past: Sicamous and District Heritage trail officially opens

The trail features signs with historical photographs and information on significant locations

Shuswap make your own wine businesses change hands

One business in Salmon Arm, one in Blind Bay, sell wine, cider and beer making kits

Salmon Arm Tennis Club earns provincial recognition for indoor courts

Club presented with the Contribution to Community Tennis award

VIDEO: Fast food chains launch grocery-store versions of menu items in competitive market

Tim Hortons introduced three of its soups and its chili to supermarket shoppers

Spark Joy: You don’t have to get rid of all your books

Barb and Wendy at Simply Spark Joy help you to create a clutter free home on the Black Press Media

Okanagan Mountie wraps up mental health walk

Watch as RCMP Sgt. Rob Farrer takes his final steps to fight mental health stigma

Mountain Film Festival bringing acclaimed Canadian alpinist to Okanagan

Barry Blanchard and the International Mountain Film Festival visit the Okanagan Oct. 19

Vancouver Island artist creates design for unique Canadian Mint coin

Kwakwaka’wakw artist Andy Everson previously designed coins, but never one in such a unique shape.

VIDEO: Mother black bear and two cubs frolic outside homes in Penticton

The bears were caught in the area of Pineview Road and Juniper on Wednesday morning

Swap gets Okanagan skiers and boarders in gear

Vernon Ski Club fundraiser goes Oct. 19

B.C. Catholic teacher let go after showing ‘graphic’ Crusades video to Grade 5 class

Film showed torture and was age-inappropriate, commissioner found

Man, 19, arrested after gun reported at SFU’s Burnaby campus

RCMP say the man was wearing a ball cap with the RCMP logo on it

Most Read