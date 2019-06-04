Instagram - Kayak Wendy: Hiking in Kalamalka Park in the Okanagan Valley.

A windy day in the Okanagan- Shuswap

Expect winds gusting up to 40 km/hr in the Okanagan on Tuesday

Expect a blustery day right across the Okanagan on Tuesday.

Environment Canada is calling for winds gusting to 40 km/hr early this afternoon and into this evening.

For the South Okanagan, temperatures will reach about 25 C near Penticton and 28 C near Osoyoos — overnight expect a low of 11 C.

In the Central Okanagan, clouds will roll in later in the morning with temperatures about 24 C with a low of a 11 C overnight.

The North Okanagan will have similar temperatures to Kelowna with a high of 24 C.

Those in the Shuswap can expect winds gusting to 20 km/hr on Tuesday with a high of 25 C. It will be mainly sunny for the day with a few clouds overnight and a high of 11 C.

Happy Tounge-Out Tuesday: Snap a photo of your dog and tag #Kelownadogs

Capture a great weather shot? Tag us on social media by using #YourOkanagan .

View this post on Instagram

After work hikes to catch that perfect light 😍😍

A post shared by Scott (@daydream_a_tree) on

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Video: Okanagan man and his feline cycling companions
Next story
Senate finally poised to pass bill on sex assault training for judges

Just Posted

Crews battle human-caused wildfire on Squilax Mountain in Sorrento

BC Wildfire Service says blaze can be seen from Highway 1

Axe-throwing entrepreneurs hope to cut down on boredom in the Shuswap

Coaching from Cedar Axe Throwing’s owners can help anyone throw like a pro

Column: Don’t wait on fire bans

In Plain View by Lachlan Labere

A windy day in the Okanagan- Shuswap

Expect winds gusting up to 40 km/hr in the Okanagan on Tuesday

Word on the street: Should a ban on open fires and campfires be initiated sooner in the Shuswap?

The Observer asked: Should a ban on open fires and campfires be… Continue reading

Hatred of women creeping into public debate, Trudeau tells equality conference

Women Deliver is a global advocate for gender equality and the health, rights and well-being of girls and women

Letter: Good reason to shop local

Letter: Good reasons to shop local

Letter: Building the perfect political action figure

Canada currently has the potential to create the greatest real-life political action… Continue reading

Young moose wanders through neighbourhood in Canoe

Photographer Kristall Burgess captured the animal strolling up her street.

Garbage habituated bear euthanized in North Okanagan

Three residents were handed violation tickets for not protecting their property from bears

Okanagan man retrieves stolen wheels from homeless camp

A man with a shopping cart took the tires and rims off the Jeep in plain daylight

B.C. man facing $18,000 fine after smuggling 19 turtles into Canada

Six of those turtle species are considered endangered

Two hectare wildfire sparks near Kamloops

BC Wildfire crews are on scene of a blaze near Stump Lake

Canada Day celebrations could be downsized in Victoria due to policing costs

Victoria Police Department requests cash to cover Canada Day celebrations, other big events

Most Read