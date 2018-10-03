Aaron Pritchett lending a helping hand to youth

Country singer Aaron Pritchett is performing a special Penticton concert in November in support of the Youth Resource Centre. File photo

Aaron Pritchett is coming to Penticton for a special concert, helping raise funds for the Youth Resource Centre.

“The youth resource centre will be a pillar of learning, hope and support for future generations in our community. It’s a critical resource and a sound investment”, said Jim Cressman, CEO and president of Invictus Entertainment Group, which partnered with other local sponsored to bring Pritchett to town for the Nov. 23 concert.

All proceeds from the concert will be going towards the Futures Start Here fundraising campaign for renovating the main floor of the Youth Resource Centre, 501 Main St., and opening Foundry Penticton.

Foundry Penticton will provide a one-stop-shop for young people to access mental health care, substance use services, primary care, social services and youth and family peer supports. OneSky Community Resources will operate Foundry Penticton, expected to open in 2019, bringing health and social services together in a single place to make it easier for young people to find the care, connection, and supports they need in partnership with over 20 local youth organizations.

The Community Foundation of the South Okanagan-Similkameen, sponsors of the YES Project, has successfully raised $1 million to purchase the Youth Centre Building and renovate the second floor. The Futures Start Here campaign aims to raise an additional $1. 2 million to renovate the main floor and open Foundry Penticton.

“It is really incredible to see the community coming together for youth in our community. This benefit concert for the Youth Centre will certainly help us reach our $1.2-million goal,” said Aaron McRann, CFSOS executive director.

If you are interested in donating a silent auction item to the concert please contact the foundation at250-493-9311.

Pritchett is playing at the Penticton Lakeside Resort’s east ballroom on Nov. 23. Doors open at 8 p.m. and the concert starts at 9 p.m. Tickets are $40 each and include a burger and coleslaw. JCI Penticton will also be hosting a silent auction at the event to help raise additional funds.