Abandoned utility trailer burns under Trans-Canada Highway

An abandoned trailer and its contents burn underneath the underpass below the Trans-Canada Highway near Carlin school on Tuesday evening, Feb. 12. (James Murray photo)

A utility trailer abandoned near Carlin Elementary Middle School in the Shuswap was destroyed by fire Tuesday night.

Just past 6:30 p.m. Feb. 12, passerby James Murray spotted flames on the underpass below the Trans-Canada Highway just west of Carlin school.

He stopped because he thought a vehicle might have gone off the road and caught fire. A local resident arrived at the same time he did. She had just called the fire department.

Related: Salmon Arm firefighters extinguish vehicle fire on Trans-Canada

Related: Name emerges for man killed in Penticton mobile home fire

Burning was a large utility trailer, the type that can be used for construction or pulling snowmobiles.

Murray said the tailgate on the trailer was down and the trailer was completely engulfed in flames.

Deputy chief of the Shuswap Fire Department, Tyler Barrett, says the trailer was fully involved when firefighters arrived.

However, he said a female witness reported that when she drove by a few minutes earlier the tailgate was up and there was no fire. When she came back after dropping her daughter at Carlin Hall, the tailgate was down and the trailer was on fire.

“Between 6:30 and 6:35, someone had opened the tailgate and started the fire,” Barrett said.

He said there was nothing inside the trailer and he isn’t sure what was used to start the blaze.

The Observer will provide more information as it becomes available.

@SalmonArm

marthawickett@saobserver.net

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter