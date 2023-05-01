Amy Soranno and Nick Schafer spoke outside the Abbotsford Law Courts prior to sentencing on Oct. 12, 2022. (Jessica Peters/Abbotsford News)

Amy Soranno and Nick Schafer spoke outside the Abbotsford Law Courts prior to sentencing on Oct. 12, 2022. (Jessica Peters/Abbotsford News)

Abbotsford hog-farm protesters appeal break-and-enter convictions

Amy Soranno and Nick Schafer were previously sentenced to 30 days in jail

Two people who participated in a 2019 protest at an Abbotsford hog farm have filed an application to appeal their break-and-enter convictions.

Amy Soranno and Nick Schafer of Kelowna were each sentenced last October to 30 days in jail and one year of probation. They were granted bail pending the appeal.

A press release states that their appeal application was filed Wednesday (April 26) on the basis that the trial judge erred when he wouldn’t allow the jury to see video footage obtained from hidden cameras placed on the Excelsior Hog Farm on Harris Road. The cameras had been placed by members of the Meat the Victims group, to which Soranno and Schafer belonged.

“Furthermore, Justice Verhoeven prevented Soranno and Schafer from arguing that the hog farm had engaged in unlawful animal abuse, eliminating any possibility of arguing that Soranno and Schafer believed their actions to be lawful,” the press release states.

RELATED: Two Abbotsford hog-farm protesters sentenced to 30 days in jail

They allege that the judge also “incorrectly admitted prejudicial testimony from a veterinarian who claimed that the activists had violated biosecurity protections despite no evidence that this had occurred.”

Soranno and Schafer also refer to evidence presented at their trial that SD cards from the cameras on the hog farm “mysteriously went missing while in police custody.”

“Then, in August 2019, for no apparent reason, the Abbotsford police ordered the destruction of all three cameras the activists were accused of planting in the hog farm,” the press release states.

Soranno and Schafer also argue that they were prevented from using the necessity defence, which would have allowed them to argue that their actions were necessary to prevent a greater harm occurring to the animals.

The pair were among about 50 people who entered the Excelsior Hog Farm property on April 28, 2019 and broke into a pig barn. Approximately another people lined the road in front of the property.

RELATED: Crown says 3 accused placed hidden cameras on Abbotsford hog farm weeks before protest

Four people were charged with a total of more than 20 offences following the event, leading to them calling themselves the “Excelsior 4.” Roy Sasano also went on trial but was acquitted.

Geoff Regier had his charges dropped before trial.

Soranno and Schafer were each convicted and sentenced on a charge of break-and-enter. They also each had a mischief charge, which was stayed at sentencing.

A date has not yet been set for a hearing to determine whether the appeal will be granted and a new trial ordered.


vikki.hopes@abbynews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

AnimalsBC Supreme CourtBreaking NewsCourt

Breaking News You Need To Know

Sign up for free account today and start receiving our exclusive newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Guilty plea on manslaughter charge entered by former Vernon pharmacist

Just Posted

Multiple signs were put up warning drivers of major potholes and repair work happening Jan. 14 to 16 along Highway 1 between Salmon Arm to Tappen area. (AIM Roads Facebook photo)
‘They’re little swimming pools’: CSRD director raises concern with potholes in Shuswap side roads

Josh Olson, who began his hockey career in Salmon Arm and Sicamous, rose through the ranks of minor and junior hockey to be invited to play on Team Canada at the World Cup of University Hockey in Romania April 14-19, 2023. (World Cup of University Hockey photo)
Hockey player whose career took off in Salmon Arm, Sicamous represents Team Canada

Rebecca Henz and Faith Thurston work for Student Works, which employs students in B.C. to paint houses and and complete other projects. Student Works is on display at the Salmon Arm Spring Home Show Saturday and Sunday, April 29 and 30, at Shaw Centre. (Rebecca Willson/ Salmon Arm Observer)
Salmon Arm Spring Home Show inspires seasonal renovation projects

Sicamous community members teamed up to clean up the district Saturday, April 29, 2023. (Rebecca Willson/ Eagle Valley News)
Sicamous community members team up to clean up