Shuswap residents see a parade of unmarked police vehicles, sirens and lights on, speed through Salmon Arm, Blind Bay and farther on Wednesday afternoon, June 15. (File photo)

About 12 unmarked police vehicles caravan through Shuswap, lights and sirens on

RCMP say details may come later on why SUVs, vans and more head west through Salmon Arm, Blind Bay

A parade of unmarked police vehicles has drawn the attention of Shuswap residents.

About 2:30 p.m. on Wednesday, June 15, approximately 10 unmarked black police vehicles, lights and sirens on, were seen by several bystanders heading west through Salmon Arm.

About 30 minutes later, residents on Eagle Bay Road in Blind Bay told the Observer they had counted about a dozen unmarked police vehicles of all types heading towards Eagle Bay.

Salmon Arm RCMP weren’t able to reveal details about the destination of police but said more information may be provided later.

