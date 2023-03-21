About a dozen police vehicles, marked and unmarked, were seen speeding east on Highway 1 through the Shuswap in the early afternoon of March 21, 2023. (File photo)

About a dozen police vehicles, marked and unmarked, were seen speeding east on Highway 1 through the Shuswap in the early afternoon of March 21, 2023. (File photo)

UPDATE: RCMP confirm incident taking place in Malakwa area, public not at risk

About a dozen police vehicles were speeding through Shuswap on Highway 1 heading east

Update 4 p.m.:

RCMP have confirmed the incident which police throughout the region responded to is in the Malakwa area, and there is no risk of immediate harm to the public.

Cpl. James Grandy with the RCMP Southeast District said he can’t confirm more, only that the public is not at risk.

He said he may be able to provide more details once officers have completed what they’re doing.

Some members of the public believed 16 police vehicles responded to the incident, however, Cpl. Grandy said he doesn’t know the exact number but thinks that estimate is high.

Original story:

Between 10 and 16 police vehicles with lights flashing heading east on Highway 1 were reported just after noon on Tuesday, March 21.

Over the course of two hours reports came from Merritt, Kamloops, Chase, Tappen and Salmon Arm both on email and social media of police vehicles speeding through the communities.

However, police have not commented on what is happening or where specifically they were heading.

More information as it becomes available.

