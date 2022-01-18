Above average temperatures expected in Okanagan-Shuswap

While other parts of Canada deal with severe winter weather, B.C. Interior to enjoy the sun

The Okanagan is expecting slightly above average temperatures over the next 10 days.

According to Environment Canada, the Okanagan and Shuswap regions can expect mostly sun with high temperatures potentially reaching 5 C while lows could reach between -3 and -5 C.

There is a chance of snow for the night of Jan.19, but there’s a high possibility of it turning into rain during the morning of Jan. 20. The precipitation could total about 5-10 centimetres. With the positive temperatures, snow on the sides of the road will slowly melt. Drivers should still be cautious when driving in the morning because of the overnight freezing temperatures.

Because of the upcoming weather conditions, there is a possibility of fog patches in mountain valleys over the weekend. Another caution for drivers if they are travelling in the coming days.

READ MORE: Coquihalla reopening to all traffic Wednesday, caution advised

This time last year the forecast was very similar, to what the Okanagan – Shuswap is expecting over the next 10 days, with the exception of the low temperatures being a few degrees colder. The consistent weather is expected to last until mid-to-late next week.

@cunninghamjordy

jordy.cunningham@kelownacapnews.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

KelownaWeather