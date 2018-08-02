Salmon Arm Fire Department crews responded to a vehicle accident and fire that forced the closure of the Trans-Canada Highway Aug. 1. (File photo)

Accident causes small fire, closes Trans-Canada near Salmon Arm

A vehicle accident and fire closed the Trans-Canada Highway for an hour Aug. 1

It could have been a far graver situation when a vehicle went off the road and closed the Trans-Canada Highway Wednesday, Aug. 1.

Salmon Arm Fire chief Brad Shirley said the vehicle hit the ditch approximately 15 kilometres east of Salmon Arm and was fully-involved in flames upon his crew’s arrival.

“It became a bit of a wildfire perse,” Shirley said, noting that fire from the vehicle spread to nearby brush.

BC Wildfire Service was called, Shirley said, as the area that was ablaze was under their jurisdiction.

“Our fire crews knocked it down immediately,” Shirley said. “It’s certainly fortunate that it wasn’t windy. It could have been far worse than it was.”

Related: Bastion Mountain fire north of Salmon Arm under control

The occupant of the vehicle was taken to hospital as a precaution with minor injuries.

Highway 1 was closed from 7:47 p.m. until 8:47 p.m. as a result of the crash, small fire and a compromised power line.

The cause of the single-vehicle accident is under investigation.

@SalmonArm
newsroom@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
UPDATED: 2 men dead, 1 in ‘serious’ condition after fatal plane crash in B.C. lake

Just Posted

Accident causes small fire, closes Trans-Canada near Salmon Arm

A vehicle accident and fire closed the Trans-Canada Highway for an hour Aug. 1

Hiroshima survivor living in B.C. recounts bombing, 73 years later

Baek Byung Soon was just eight when the bomb hit Japan and is one of the only known survivors living in Canada today.

Bastion Mountain Fire north of Salmon Arm under control

Crews holding fire southeast of Sicamous as well, rapattack deployed to Bastion Point

‘Think about the firefighters’: Butt out, stay safe and obey campfire bans

About 340 of the wildfire in B.C. so far this year have been caused by people

UPDATED: 2 men dead, 1 in ‘serious’ condition after fatal plane crash in B.C. lake

Float plane carrying three men crashed on Tyaughton Lake in Gold Bridge Wednesday afternoon

Campers evacuated due to Mabel fire

Monte Lake and Harris Creek fires triple in size

Wildfire near Peachland under control

Smoke may still be visible as crews maintain fire lines for the Mount Eneas wildfire

Global infernos create firefighter shortage

Wildfire resources are being put to the test around the world as fires burn out of control.

Shuswap guitarists unite for instrumental concert

Nexus at First in Salmon Arm hosted guitar-oriented workshop

B.C. overdose deaths drop in June, but 100+ still dying each month

Coroner says 80% of the deaths are men, and 71% are between the ages of 30 and 59 years old

Nearly 100 firefighters battle Placer Mountain fire

BC Wildfire Service continues to work to get blaze under control

Wildfire crews combat hotspots at Okanagan Mountain Park

The Goode’s Creek wildfire remains out of control and is still pegged at 1,370 hectares.

White House: Trump receives new letter from Kim Jong Un

A second meeting between Trump and Kim has not been planned at this time

Triage system for border crossers won’t be in place until late September

Crowded shelters in Montreal and Toronto could remain an issue until end of September

Most Read