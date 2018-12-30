Accidents near Enderby follow snowfall

It was a busy Saturday morning for the Enderby Fire Department.

Enderby firefighters were called to two accidents on Highway 97A at 5:33 a.m. and 5:58 a.m., but neither were serious nor resulted in any injuries said Cliff Vetter, fire chief.

Vetter said their call was cancelled before they arrived on scene for the first crash. The second incident saw a vehicle slide into the ditch likely as a result of wintry conditions. British Columbia Ambulance Service paramedics were on scene to assess the vehicle’s occupants and no injuries were reported, Vetter said.

“It was nothing at all,” he said of the two accidents.

Saturday’s crashes came the morning after the southern Interior saw a significant amount of snow, with parts of the North Okanagan receiving more than 10 centimetres of the fluffy white stuff by Saturday afternoon.

