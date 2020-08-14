Esa Carriere was stabbed to death during Canada Day celebrations in downtown Kelowna in 2018. (Contributed)

Accused in Kelowna’s 2018 Canada Day killing granted bail more than 1.5 years later

Esa Carriere was stabbed to death during the Canada Day fireworks in downtown Kelowna in 2018

Nineteen months after being arrested in relation to the killing of Esa Carriere in downtown Kelowna on Canada Day in 2018, Noah Vaten has been granted bail.

Carriere was stabbed to death near the Queensway Transit Exchange in downtown Kelowna during the Canada Day fireworks on July 1, 2018. He was transported to hospital, where he later succumbed to his injuries.

Vaten, 22, is one of four people charged with manslaughter in relation to Carriere’s death, alongside 28-year-old Nathan Truant one male youth and one female youth. The two of the accused were 17 years old at the time and can’t be named under the Youth Criminal Justice Act, even though they are now of age.

Vaten was released on a $2,500 recognizance in Kelowna court on Thursday, July 13, without deposit and without surety. Conditions on his release include a curfew and electronic monitoring.

The two youths will stand trial on Nov. 9, 2020, for an estimated 16 days, while Truant and Vaten won’t be tried until Feb. 22, 2021.

