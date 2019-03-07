Accused in Salmon Arm car wash incident to stand trial

Legal arguments to be heard in BC Supreme Court in Kamloops, trial date not set yet

A man accused in connection with an incident that took place at a Salmon Arm car wash two years ago will stand trial in BC Supreme Court in Kamloops.

Kaymen Wesley Winter, 24, faces two charges related to the Jan. 30, 2017 incident at Xcalibur car wash.

The charges are: committing an assault by using or threatening to use a weapon – a vehicle; and operating a motor vehicle in a manner that was dangerous to the public.

A publication ban on the preliminary inquiry prevents further details from being published at this time.

His next appearance in court will be Monday, March 11, when a date for the trial is expected to be set.

