Salmon Arm City Hall and Law Courts. (Martha Wickett - Salmon Arm Observer)

Accused in suspected Shuswap home invasion faces additional charges

One of men charged in Dec. 28 incident faces four counts from two weeks earlier

One of the men charged in a suspected Salmon Arm home invasion faces charges of unlawful confinement from an incident two weeks earlier.

Jesse Lee Woodsford is one of three men charged in connection with a suspected home invasion in Canoe on Dec. 28, 2019.

Woodsford, 39, is charged with breaking and entering the residence to commit a theft.

His co-accused face more counts.

Sheldon Storm Odd, 27, is charged with four more counts revolving around the use of a firearm in the Dec. 28 incident.

Levi Jeffrey Omer Eden, 28, is charged with two others: committing robbery where a firearm is used and using a firearm while committing an indictable offence.

Along with the charge stemming from the Dec. 28 incident, Woodsford faces four counts relating to an incident 15 days earlier on Dec. 13, 2019.

Along with two counts of unlawful confinement of two different people, Woodsford is also charged with assault causing bodily harm, as well as using a firearm – a handgun – while committing an indictable offence.

Court records allege that two of the victims in the Dec. 13 and in the Dec. 28 incident were the same people.

A preliminary inquiry in connection with the Dec. 28 incident is set to begin on July 30 in Provincial Court in Salmon Arm, while a preliminary inquiry regarding the charges originating from Dec. 13 is scheduled for Oct. 26, also in Salmon Arm.

Preliminary inquiries determine whether there is enough evidence to proceed to trial. None of the charges have been proven in court.

All three men accused remain in custody.

