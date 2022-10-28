Historic Vernon Courthouse. (Jennifer Smith - Morning Star)

Accused in Vernon manslaughter case to fix date for trial

Shaun Ross Wiebe will appear in BC Supreme Court Nov. 21 for former Langley woman’s death

A former Vernon pharmacy owner has been ordered to stand trial for a manslaughter charge, following a preliminary inquiry.

Shaun Ross Wiebe will appear in B.C. Supreme Court Nov. 21 to fix a date for trial, Gordon Comer with the BC Prosecution Service confirmed Friday.

In November 2021, Wiebe elected to be tried by judge alone (no jury).

Wiebe, born in 1977, is charged in connection to the death of Heather Barker in 2018. Originally from Langley, the mother of three was found unresponsive at a home at The Rise in March of that year. She died in hospital the next day.

Wiebe, the former owner of Wiebe’s Pharmacy in the Discovery Plaza on 35th Street, was arrested in January 2021.

The charges against Wiebe have yet to be proven in court.

