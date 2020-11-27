Leighton Allen Labute faces charges of animal abuse and allegedly has a string of social media accounts depicting disturbing content.

Leighton Allen Labute faces charges of animal abuse and allegedly has a string of social media accounts depicting disturbing content.

Accused Kelowna hamster killer has trial date set for 2021

Leighton Labute’s three day trial is scheduled for Aug. 16, 2021

Graphic warning: This story contains details that may be disturbing to some readers

The Kelowna man accused of killing or injuring an animal, causing unnecessary pain to an animal and publishing obscene matter has had his court date set for next year.

Leighton Labute initially faced six charges, but according to the B.C. Prosecution Service those were consolidated to two — one for killing “one or more hamsters” and another for causing them unnecessary pain or suffering in connection to alleged incidents in May 2019.

The 21-year-old appeared in a Kelowna Provincial Court Thursday (Nov. 26) to have his trial date fixed. His trial is scheduled to begin on Aug. 16, 2021, and expected to last three days.

READ MORE: Accused Kelowna hamster killer facing new charge for publishing video online

Around the time Labute was charged on May 25, social media accounts emerged that appeared to be linked to him.

An Instagram account with over 7,000 followers, which includes Labute’s name in the bio, consists largely of photos of anthropomorphic clay sculptures and dolls depicting gore and rape. The first post appears to have been created on May 1, 2016.

Black Press Media has chosen not to name the account due to the graphic nature of the content.

A YouTube account, also thought to belong to Labute, contains similar content, as well as vulgar discussions of his sexual fantasies, some involving sex dolls. One video on that account, dated May 14, 2019, shows a man with three hamsters. In the video, the man states he bought the hamsters recently.

READ MORE: Kelowna man charged with animal cruelty

The description of the video simply reads, “pin stabbed, drowned, microwaved,” though no such content is shown.

Labute was released on $1,000 bail after being charged. A group of residents, some of whom are neighbours of Labute, protested outside the Kelowna Law Courts in August.

“The fact that he was let out almost instantly on bail with no house arrest is super concerning for our community,” protest organizer BoDreay Fraser said at the time.

READ MORE: Protest planned against accused Kelowna hamster torturer

@Jen_zee
jen.zielinski@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Court

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
B.C. woman calls for consistency in COVID-19 post-test messaging
Next story
Christmas break extended for UBCO students

Just Posted

COVID-19. (Image courtesy CDC)
47 new COVID-19 cases in Interior Health region

1,538 total cases, 399 are active, ten in hospital

A line of cars was left waiting for a train at the Marine Park Drive railway crossing as a train halted by a mechanical issue blocked both crossings in the area for close to an hour. (Photo Submitted)
Mechanical issues stall traffic at Salmon Arm rail crossings

Train was stopped on tracks blocking crossings at Narcisse Street and Marine Park Drive

Due to restrictions around COVID-19, access to the Larch Hills chalet will be limited for the 2020/21 cross-country ski season. (File photo)
Early snow means early cross-country skiing at Shuswap’s Larch Hills

COVID-19 requirements restrict use of chalet, postponement of events

The CP Holiday Train stops in Salmon Arm on Dec. 14, 2019. (File photo)
CP Holiday Train at Home to give $7,000 to Salmon Arm food bank

Council members express appreciation for support of the Shuswap from CP Rail

The Centenoka Park Mall is not hosting a public rally planned to take place there on Nov. 28. (Lachlan Labere-Salmon Arm Observer)
Salmon Arm mall not supporting COVID-19 rally

Centenoka Park Mall focused on keeping customers, tenants, staff safe

A woman wears a protective face covering to help prevent the spread of COVID-19 as she walks along the seawall in North Vancouver Wednesday, November 25, 2020.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
911 new COVID-19 cases, 11 deaths as B.C. sees deadliest week since pandemic began

Hospitalizations reach more than 300 across the province

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good
Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

Summerland residents have been receiving a telephone scam with the number showing as the telephone number of the local RCMP detachment. (Black Press Media files)
Summerland RCMP telephone number spoofed in scam calls

Number used in scam attempts from tax agency

(Village of Lumby photo)
Mysterious, loud ‘boom’ shakes North Okanagan residents

Village staff, Earthquakes Canada aren’t sure what caused the explosion-like sound

Clarence Fulton students collect cash and non-perishable food donations for families in need in their community Friday, Nov. 27. (Jennifer Smith - Morning Star)
North Okanagan students collect food for families in need

Annual event to support nine school families this year

Take a break from the slopes to discover the rich culture and diversity of Vernon. Michelle Beaudry photo, courtesy Tourism Vernon.
Tourism Vernon could see 40% cut to budget due to COVID-19

New approach to help residents and visitors activate their adventures

Danika Rennie and Myles Lowe sport some realistic fake facial hair for Parkview Elementary’s moustache day on Nov. 27. (Contributed)
Snapshot: Moustache Day at Parkview

Parkview Elementary students showed up with their best false facial hair on Nov. 27

Follow public health recommendations, says Interior Health as COVID-19 cases continue to climb in Revelstoke. (Image courtesy CDC)
Revelstoke positive COVID cases grows to 29

Interior Health announced a cluster in the community on Nov. 26

Screenshot of Pastor James Butler giving a sermon at Free Grace Baptist Church in Chilliwack on Nov. 22, 2020. The church has decided to continue in-person services despite a public health order banning worship services that was issued on Nov. 19, 2020. (YouTube)
2 Lower Mainland churches continue in-person services despite public health orders

Pastors say faith groups are unfairly targeted and that charter rights protect their decisions

Most Read