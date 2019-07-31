Accused pleads not guilty in Shuswap cannabis trafficking case

Offences alleged to have taken place in October 2018 in Sicamous

Cannabis may now be legal in Canada, but it is still responsible for charges in the courts.

A man is charged in Sicamous with offences related to drug trafficking in cannabis. He has pleaded not guilty.

Tron Vinh Nguyen, born in 1980, faces a charge of production of a controlled substance, as well as possession for the purpose of trafficking. The offences allegedly took place Oct. 4, 2018 in Sicamous.

On Tuesday, July 30 in Provincial Court in Salmon Arm, defence lawyer Glenn Verdurmen stood in for Nguyen’s lawyer Jeremy Steele. He told the court that Nguyen is entering a plea of not guilty and wishes to be tried by a Supreme Court judge alone.

It was decided that Nguyen’s next court date will be Aug. 13, when the judicial case manager will set a date for a three-hour preliminary inquiry.

