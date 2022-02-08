Adams Lake band near Chase adopts one-year moratorium on new cannabis businesses

No new cannabis retail operations will be allowed on Adams Lake Band land for one year, following a band council resolution.

On Jan. 25, 2022, chief and council passed a resolution endorsing a one-year moratorium, to provide time for development and presentation of a cannabis governance model that will address public health, safety and environmental concerns.

A Feb. 4 media release from the band states when cannabis became legal in 2017, it opened the door for retail under a provincial licence but First Nations were not included in development of the legislation.

“The Federal Government left it up to each First Nation to initiate their own Governance model to regulate the industry within their own territorial boundaries. The situation gave opportunity for First Nations people to enter this market, exercising their own rights, within their own lands.”

Some community members have taken advantage of the opportunity to enter the cannabis market, starting retail businesses on IR4 and IR6 reserves despite the absence of band regulations, guidelines or bylaws, the release states.

“This lack of guidance has caused confusion and concerns around potential health, public safety, and environmental waste implications, in addition to creating over-saturation, congestion and traffic concerns. Band members who choose to enter this industry must exercise caution in their partnership selections, as any partnerships can affect fellow Band members and businesses on a greater level.”

Key considerations moving forward will include: developing a cannabis bylaw and operational procedures to assist new businesses after the moratorium; researching guidelines on public safety and presenting options to chief and council and, depending on the governance model, including a compliance component.

The release notes meetings will be held for further community input, in consultation with membership, residents, businesses, First Nations groups and others.

The band council also supports the BC Assembly of First Nations and First Nations Leadership Council representatives on the Joint Working Group on the development of a BC First Nations Cannabis strategy. It supports advocating for the provincial and federal governments to recognize First Nations jurisdiction with respect to cannabis on-reserve and within First Nations respective territories, whether implemented through inherent rights and laws, First Nations land management laws, government-to-government agreements, or any other self-determining means.

cannabisFirst Nations