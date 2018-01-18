Adams Lake band to get new chief

Incumbent chief Paul Michel will not be seeking re-election

Current Chief Paul Michel of the Adams Lake band won’t be seeking re-election in March. New chief by acclamation will be Cliff Arnouse. - Image credit: photo contributed

The Adams Lake band will have a new chief, its third in a little more than three years, come March.

Chief and council nominations opened and closed on Jan. 13, with just one person nominated for chief.

Former councillor Cliff Arnouse will be sworn in following the election on March 3.

Former chief Nelson Leon was nominated but he declined.

Arnouse was last elected in 2012 when he served a three-year term as councillor, but was not returned in 2015 when a new slate of chief and council was elected.

In that February 2015 election, long-serving chief Leon was defeated by Robin Billy, who later resigned from the position in November of that year.

Current chief Paul Michel won a byelection for chief in December 2016, defeating Leon, Joyce Kenoras-Pooley and Henry Anthony.

Michel is not seeking re-election and could not be reached for comment before press deadline.

Eight people are vying for five council positions. They are Steven Teed, Doreen Kenoras, Gina Johnny, Brandy Jules, Elaine Jules, Shelley Ann Witzky, Joyce Kenoras and Talitha Wispinksi.

Incumbent councillors are Brandy Jules, Greg Witzky, Norma Manuel and Ronnie Jules. Brandy Jules is the only one of the four incumbents who is seeking re-election.

The band has been fraught with governance issues over the past few years with four councillors and the chief removed from office under the band’s custom election regulations and later reinstated following trips to the Federal Court of Appeal. The political upheavals have been accompanied by staff changes.

Two candidates forums are upcoming, one on Feb. 19 at the band gymnasium and a second at Pierre’s Point on Feb. 20.

An advance poll will be held on Saturday, Feb. 24 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Pierre’s Point.

Election day polling will take place on Saturday, March 3, 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. at the Adams Lake band gymnasium.

