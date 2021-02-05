Adams Lake Kukpi7 (Chief) Cliff Arnouse is seeking re-election in June 2021, with two other candidates also vying for the position, Diane Jules and Lynn Kenoras (Duck Chief) (File photo)

Adams Lake Kukpi7 (Chief) Cliff Arnouse is seeking re-election in June 2021, with two other candidates also vying for the position, Diane Jules and Lynn Kenoras (Duck Chief) (File photo)

Adams Lake First Nation election joins events postponed by COVID-19

Voting day has been moved from February to June 2021 so as not to put community members at risk

The Adams Lake band election is now on the list of the many events and occasions postponed by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The election of chief and five councillors, initially set for Feb. 27, 2021, has been postponed until June 26, 2021.

A letter to electors from Teresa Raphael, electoral officer, noted that with the increase in cases in the Shuswap, the gatherings required to ensure that the election is fair and inclusive of all members would put members of the community at risk.

Three candidates are running for chief and nine candidates for councillor.

Along with incumbent Kukpi7 (Chief) Cliff Arnouse, running for the position are Diane Jules and Lynn Kenoras (Duck Chief).

The five incumbent Adams Lake councillors are all seeking re-election: Brandy Jules, Elaine Jules, Gina Johnny (sxwetsméllp #6 – Salmon Arm), Shelley Witzky and Steven Teed. Also running for councillor positions are: Doreen Kenoras, Joyce Kenoras (sxwetsméllp #6 – Salmon Arm), Howard Nordquist and Cory Sampson.

At the Little Shuswap Lake band, the terms for members of council are staggered, so incumbent Wes Francois’ position was up for election in June and that was postponed to September. However, there were no other nominees so he was returned to his seat by acclamation.

Kukpi7 Oliver Arnouse and councillor Aaron Arnouse remain in their positions.

The Neskonlth band held its last election in January 2019, choosing chief and council for four-year term ending in 2023.

They are: Kukpi7 Judy Wilson and councillors Michael (Brad) Arnouse, Louis Thomas (Switsemalph 3 reserve), Fay Ginther, Joan Manuel-Hooper and Cora Anthony.

At the Splatsin band, the term for chief and five councillors runs from 2018 to 2022.

Current members are Kukpi7 (Chief) Wayne Christian, with councillors Edna Felix, Doug Thomas, Shawn Tronson, George William and Theresa William.

Splatsin –

Term 2018-2022

Kukpi7 (Chief) Wayne Christian

Tkwamipla7 (Councillor) Edna Felix

Tkwamipla7 (Councillor) Doug Thomas

Tkwampila7 (Councillor) Shawn Tronson

Tkwamipla7 (Councillor) George William

Tkwamipla7 (Councillor) Theresa William

