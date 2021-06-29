The Adams Lake First Nation election was held June 26, 2021. (File photo)

The Adams Lake First Nation election was held June 26, 2021. (File photo)

Adams Lake First Nation elects new chief, council

Two incumbents from former council remain after June 26 election

Adams Lake band members have voted for a change in leadership.

Following the June 26 election, Lynn Kenoras-Duck Chief was named the new chief, to replace incumbent Kukpi7 (Chief) Cliff Arnouse.

The make-up of the five-member council has also changed.

Incumbent councillors Brandy Jules and Shelley Witzky were re-elected, with new councillors Cory Sampson, Howard Nordquist and Joyce Kenoras joining them. Kenoras will represent the Salmon Arm area, Sxwetsméllp #6.

Not returned to council were incumbents Elaine Jules, Steven Teed and Salmon Arm area representative Gina Johnny.

Six-hundred and fifty-four electors were eligible to vote, with 247 votes cast for chief.

Kenoras received 104 votes, with Arnouse getting 75 and Diane Jules, 68.

Sampson topped the councillor votes with 173, Witzky with 149, both Brandy Jules and Joyce Kenoras with 136, and Nordquist with 111.

Read more: Adams Lake First Nation to extend water system after years of tainted water

Read more: Adams Lake First Nation election joins events postponed by COVID-19

martha.wickett@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

election

Previous story
25 people die in 24 hours in Burnaby; believed to be due to heat wave
Next story
Oliver RCMP left wondering where’s the beef after highway cow chase

Just Posted

B.C. Premier John Horgan announces the province’s four-step COVID-19 reopening plan, June 14, 2021. (B.C. government)
B.C. drops mask order for people with full COVID-19 vaccination

The Adams Lake First Nation election was held June 26, 2021. (File photo)
Adams Lake First Nation elects new chief, council

Flags fly at half mast at Salmon Arm city hall. (File photo)
Column: Reflections on Canada Day and reconciliation

Kim and Matt Van Rookhuyzen, with kids Bentley and Nolan, enjoy time with their water buffalo at Reverent Acres farm. (Alpine Wildbloom Images photo)
Shuswap farm family finds happiness among water buffalo