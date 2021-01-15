Adams Lake Kukpi7 (Chief) Cliff Arnouse spearheads project to restore Upper Adams River early summer run of sockeye salmon. (File photo)

Adams Lake Kukpi7 (Chief) Cliff Arnouse spearheads project to restore Upper Adams River early summer run of sockeye salmon. (File photo)

Adams Lake First Nation heads program to restore salmon habitat in Adams Lake

Chief remembers stories of Upper Adams River early summer run with sockeye weighing up to 40 pounds

The chief of the Adams Lake band remembers stories of the Upper Adams River early summer run containing sockeye salmon weighing 20, 30 and 40 pounds.

“They were so numerous you could walk across the river on their backs,” Kukpi7 (Chief) Cliff Arnouse recounted.

It’s memories of what once was that helped spark a pet project of his, a salmon restoration program on Adams Lake.

“The salmon that returned to the Upper Adams River and Adams sustained our community for thousands of years and it is imperative that we see this run returned to its former glory,” he said.

Adams Lake is now very low in nutrients, classified as an ‘ultra-oligotrophic’ lake.

“This ultra-oligotrophic classification is consistent with the collapse of the Upper Adams River sockeye run over a century ago, as the lake no longer receives the input of marine-derived nutrients on an annual basis to sustain its historical productivity,” stated a news release from the band.

With not enough fish coming back to die and creating nutrients, there’s not enough nourishment to help the small fry survive in the lake, Arnouse said. He said logging and splash dams destroyed a lot of salmon eggs and stirred up silt over the years.

Read more: Adams River Salmon Society seeks to bar wading trout anglers from Shuswap park

Read more: Paying tribute to a primeval passage

The band has been requesting action and negotiating with the federal government for some time, he said, so the project is a welcome one. It comes from a proposal submitted by Arnouse.

Nutrients, in the form of agricultural grade liquid fertilizer, will be applied to the lake using a boat to assist in restoring historical lake productivity and rebuilding early summer run sockeye escapement.

Fertilizer additions will start in mid-April, 2021, and be applied weekly in a designated treatment area of the lake until late August. The four-year program began on April 1, 2020 with an extensive one-year lake pre-fertilization monitoring program.

The data from this year’s monitoring will be used as a baseline for the future work to be completed on the program.

Arnouse gave credit to the Okanagan Nation, who Adams Lake partnered with, as it has experience in the fertilization and enhancement of fish habitat in Okanagan Lake.

“They helped us out and will probably keep helping.”

Read more: Scientific experts say fish virus poses low risk to Fraser River sockeye

Read more: Shuswap hisstory in pictures – Salmon run

The goal of the project is to support Secwépemc leadership in the restoration of the Upper Adams early summer run sockeye to a sustainable level and improve opportunities for sustainable use, stated the release.

“The sustainability of this culturally and ecologically important species hinges on our ability to listen, work together and apply innovative techniques to increase wild sockeye salmon production in B.C.,” said Fin Donnelly, B.C. parliamentary secretary for Fisheries and Aquaculture. “I thank Kukpi7 Cliff Arnouse and the Adams Lake Indian Band for implementing this important project and look forward to monitoring its progress over the next four years.”

Arnouse said it will take a long time to educate everyone up and down the Fraser to understand what the band is trying to do to restore the early run, but it will be beneficial to everyone.

“Salmon is one of our most sacred foods, it sustains us and it also ties us all together…”

Project Partners include B.C.’s Ministry of Agriculture, Food and Fisheries; Ministry of Environment and Climate Change; Secwépemc Fisheries Commission; Okanagan Nation Alliance; and Fisheries and Oceans Canada. Funding is supplied through the British Columbia Salmon Restoration and Innovation Fund, a joint federal-provincial fund.

marthawickett@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

First NationsSalmon

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Two Kelowna men arrested after Rutland home invasion
Next story
After 30,000 tests, influenza nowhere to be found in B.C.

Just Posted

Adams Lake Kukpi7 (Chief) Cliff Arnouse spearheads project to restore Upper Adams River early summer run of sockeye salmon. (File photo)
Adams Lake First Nation heads program to restore salmon habitat in Adams Lake

Chief remembers stories of Upper Adams River early summer run with sockeye weighing up to 40 pounds

Nate Brown photo
Okanagan-Shuswap says goodbye sunshine, hello winter

Temperatures are forecasted to drop by mid-next week

With a second case of COVID-19 confirmed at South Canoe Elementary, parents were advised Thursday, Jan. 14, that the school could be closed for a week or so. (Contributed)
UPDATE: Four cases of COVID-19 identified at Salmon Arm elementary school

Temporary closure being considered for South Canoe Outdoor Learning School

Lindsay Palmateer, a Salmon Arm mother of six, succumbed to her injuries after a serious crash Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, south of Enderby. (Contributed)
‘She was everyone’s caretaker’: Salmon Arm mother of six remembered

GoFundMe campaign exceeds goal already for family involved in deadly crash near Enderby

City of Salmon Arm Coun. Chad Eliason goes public with the information he went to Mexico over Christmas. (Contributed)
Salmon Arm councillor travels to Mexico over Christmas holiday

Politician says he regrets decision and didn’t consider the ramifications

Brett Forsythe battles it out in a game of singles pickleball on ice at Okanagan Training Rink Thursday, Jan. 7 in support of the Vernon Food Bank. (Jennifer Smith - Morning Star)
Pickleball play hits the ice in Okanagan

Rivals battle it out in support of the food bank

(Big White Ski Resort photo)
13 more cases of COVID-19 tied to Big White Mountain cluster

This brings the total case count to 175, of which 32 cases are active

Harvest Meats is recalling a brand of Polish sausages, shown in a handout photo, due to undercooking that may make them unsafe to eat. The Canadian Food Inspection Agency says the recall affects customers in Alberta, British Columbia, Manitoba, Northwest Territories, Ontario and Saskatchewan. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Canadian Food Inspection Agency Mandatory Credit
Harvest Meats recalls sausages over undercooking

Customers are advised to throw away or return the product

RCMP on scene at a home on Sylvania Cres. (Phil McLachlan /Capital News/FILE)
Two Kelowna men arrested after Rutland home invasion

Two Kelowna men, including a prolific offender, facing slew of potential charges

Seasonal influenza vaccine is administered starting each fall in B.C. and around the world. (Langley Advance Times)
After 30,000 tests, influenza nowhere to be found in B.C.

COVID-19 precautions have eliminated seasonal infection

Real estate sales in the South Okanagan grew by more than any other part of the province in 2020. (Marissa Tiel - Black Press)
South Okanagan fastest growing real estate market in B.C.

There was over $1 billion in residential sales in 2020

RCMP pictured at a motor vehicle incident during snowy conditions. (Phil McLachlan/Black Press Media/FILE)
Vehicle found abandoned after fleeing Kelowna RCMP, avoiding spike belt

Police believed at the time vehicle was tied to alleged shooting in West Kelowna

West Kelowna RCMP are investigating reports of gunfire in the 1700-block of Ross Road. (Phil McLachlan - Black Press Media)
West Kelowna RCMP investigating reports of gunfire

West Kelowna RCMP said the incident occurred on Jan. 14

Penticton’s 7-Eleven is closed due to an employee testing positive for COVID-19, the company announced Jan. 15, 2021. (Brennan Phillips - Western News)
Penticton 7-Eleven closed after employee tests positive for COVID-19

The store will re-open “on or before” Jan. 23

Most Read