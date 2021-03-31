The Adams River Salmon Society members are excited with progress on their new trailer which will allow the society to take salmon conservation education on the road. (File photo)

Adams River Salmon Society plans to take education on the road

A CSRD grant is helping construct a trailer which the salmon society will use for touring schools

The Adams River Salmon Society will be taking their show on the road.

The organization is in the process of designing and building an interpretive trailer which will be used to teach people about the Adams River salmon and the importance of conserving their habitat.

The interpretive trailer project recently received a $3,000 grant in aid from the Columbia Shuswap Regional District (CSRD). Salmon society vice president Ken Benoit said equipment for the trailer, which will help tell the story of the salmon, has already been purchased and so the CSRD grant will be going towards the purchase of the trailer itself.

He said the completed trailer will be equipped with watershed models, field guides, traditional indigenous fishing gear and more. Benoit said the trailer will be eye-catching once it is wrapped in the Adams Lake Salmon Society’s logo.

The trailer will be used to supplement the other educational offerings at Tsútswecw Provincial Park, particularly during the dominant salmon run every four years. Benoit said it can also be taken to schools, public events and other locations like the Kingfisher Interpretive Centre near Enderby.

Benoit said the society’s educational team will be able to customize what they teach using the trailer to a variety of age groups and audiences.

Along with the CSRD, Benoit said the Village of Chase, the Pacific Salmon Foundation and BC Parks have all assisted the project.

Although they are excited about having a new way to educate people about the salmon, Benoit said financial concerns have jeopardized the society’s future. The society’s Salute to the Sockeye event, which coincides with the dominant Adams River sockeye run, saw declining attendance to match the declining salmon return. Benoit said the society has seen their revenue impacted and many of the grants they apply for specify they can not be used for day to day expenses such as utilities and admin costs. To that end, Benoit asked those who value the Salmon Society’s activities to consider donating to them through their website, www.salmonsociety.com.


The Adams River Salmon Society members are excited with progress on their new trailer which will allow the society to take salmon conservation education on the road. (File photo)
