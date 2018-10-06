Advance voting in Salmon Arm, Sicamous elections happens Oct. 10

Advance voting for council, mayor, regional district and school board candidates begins Oct. 10 in Salmon Arm and the Shuswap. (File image)

Eligible voters in the Shuswap may vote in advance of general election day

Qualified electors will be able to vote in advance of the Oct. 20 municipal election.

Advance voting for mayor and council will take place from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 10 and Tuesday, Oct. 16 in council chambers at city hall, 500 Second Ave. SE.

Advance voting for Sicamous council positions will take place in Council Chambers, District Office, 446 Main Street, on Wednesday, Oct. 10 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Advance voting for North Okanagan Shuswap School District #83 trustees will take place from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 10 at several locations, depending on the new electoral areas.

Advance voting for school trustees in Salmon Arm is Oct. 10 and Oct. 16 at city hall. Check https://sd83.bc.ca/ for advance voting opportunities.

Advance voting for regional district candidates wil be held Wednesday, Oct. 10 and Oct. 17 at the CSRD office in Salmon Arm, 555 Harbourfront Drive NE. Additional voting locations are available for advance votingin other communities, visit https://www.csrd.bc.ca/inside-csrd/election-2018 to find the voting location nearest you.

