Advanced voting day approaching for funding of Shuswap Watershed Council

Referendum open to Sicamous and Electoral Areas C, D, E and F

Advanced voting begins next week for a referendum on the future of the Shuswap Watershed Council (SWC).

Voters in Shuswap and Sicamous are being asked if they are in favour of the Columbia Shuswap Regional District (CSRD) adopting a new bylaw that would authorize a new annual taxation to improve water quality and promote recreational water safety.

Residents in electoral areas C, D, E and F and Sicamous can vote on the decision of “adopting the Shuswap Watershed Council Service Establishment Bylaw No. 5864, 2023 to establish with Electoral C, D, E, F, G and the District of Sicamous, a service for the purpose of obtaining, coordinating and analyzing water quality monitoring data; protecting and improving water quality; and, promoting recreational water safety within the area and to authorize a maximum annual taxation of $180,000 or $0.0167/$1,000 of net taxable value of land and improvements, whichever is greater?”

Advanced voting dates include Wednesday, Aug. 16, and Monday, Aug. 21. General voting day is on Saturday, Aug. 26. Ballots may also be cast by mail.

Polling stations are open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. on voting days. Eligible voters may cast their ballot at any polling station in the region.

Two pieces of valid identification are required to vote.

Polling stations will be in the following locations:

• Area C: Aug 16, Eagle Bay Community Hall; Aug. 21, Sunnybrae Community Hall; Aug. 26, White Lake Community Hall.

• Area D: Aug. 16, Silver Creek Elementary; Aug. 21, Ranchero Elementary; Aug. 26, Falkland Elementary.

• Area E/District of Sicamous: Aug. 16, Malakwa Community Learning Centre; Aug. 21 and 26, District of Sicamous council chambers.

• Area F: Aug. 16, North Shuswap Community Hall; Aug. 21, Lakeview Community Centre; Aug. 26, Scotch Creek Community Hall.

• Area G: Shuswap Lake Estates Community Centre; Aug. 21, Sorrento Memorial Hall; Aug. 26, Blind Bay Memorial Hall.

Mail-in ballot request forms are available through the CSRD website. Requests must be before noon, Thursday, Aug. 17.

Established in 2014, the SWC is described as a collaborative, non-regulatory group that focuses on strategic initiatives to protect, maintain and enhance water quality and to promote safe recreation in the region. More information about the SWC and the referendum can be foundon the CSRD website.

