White Rock Lake wildfire prompts evacuation alert for Village of Chase

Kamloops This Week

The Village of Chase has been put on evacuation alert, as have properties to the south of the village.

Evacuation alerts precede evacuation orders, when residents must leave the surrounding area. Under an evacuation alert, residents should prepare to leave if necessary.

The White Rock Lake wildfire, which has recently devastated parts of Monte Lake, has spread northeast from Monte Lake, prompting evacuation orders that cover Pritchard on the southeast side of the Thompson River and evacuation alerts closer to Chase and including Chase.

Anyone within the Village of Chase who needs transportation assistance can call Chase Community Services at 778-586-6565.

The Thompson-Nicola Regional District’s evacuation alert notice includes 83 properties south of the village, listed below:

792 to 797 Boysse Rd;

7700 and 7740 Butler Rd;

815 to 1488 Chase-Falkland Rd;

6265 Dandlicker Rd;

789 to 1389 Hepburn Rd;

7516 and 7520 Payne Rd;

345 to 455 Riverwind Dr;

305 to 786 Shuswap-Chase Creek Rd;

7154 to7161 Skimikin Rd;

6150 to 7260 Trans-Canada Hwy;

5645 to 5649 VLA Rd.

The TNRD EOC has issued an Evacuation alert for 83 properties in Electoral Area "L" as shown on the attached map. Click on the link below for more details. #BCWildfirehttps://t.co/C1EO0j8g0b pic.twitter.com/2Ll2Lsw3bU — TNRD (@TNRD) August 6, 2021

When under evacuation alert, the TNRD advises residents to:

• Locate all family members and designate a meeting area outside the evacuation area, should an Evacuation Order be called while separated.

• Pack essential items such as government-issued ID, medications, eyeglasses, valuable papers (e.g. insurance, credit, and mortgage information), immediate care needs for dependents and, if time and space permits, keepsakes for quick departure.

• Prepare to move disabled persons, children and/or neighbours, if assistance is needed.

• Prepare to take pets with you and move livestock to a safe area (if possible).

• Arrange transportation for all your household Fill the gas tanks of personal vehicles.

• Arrange accommodation for all members of the residence, if possible.

Wait for an Evacuation Order to be issued before evacuating. Monitor for information on evacuation orders and location of Reception Centres.

lachlan@saobserver.net

Sign up for our newsletter to get Salmon Arm stories in your inbox every morning.

B.C. Wildfires 2021