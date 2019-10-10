GameSense advisors Melodie Greco and Jamie Ferguson will be available to help players with healthy-play habits at Chances Salmon Arm. (Photo contributed)

Advisors come to Chances to help when gambling stops being fun

GameSense Advisors in Salmon Arm will provide information, referrals to promote healthy gambling

GameSense advisors are joining Chances in Salmon Arm to provide information and help when gambling stops being fun.

The BC Lottery Corporation made the announcement Oct. 10 that it’s offering new player-health supports at the local Chances location.

GameSense Advisors (GSAs) Melodie Greco and Jamie Ferguson will be assisting players with healthy-play habits, and referring those experiencing challenges with their gambling to the information and resources they need.

Chances Salmon Arm is one of several community gaming centres to welcome the new advisors as part of BCLC’s expansion of the program into every gambling facility across B.C. by fall 2019, states a BCLC news release. Previously, GameSense Advisors were in place only at B.C. casinos and Chances is classified as a gaming centre.

“I am excited to join the Chances Salmon Arm team, build relationships with players, and share important information about how the games work, what we mean by ‘responsible play’ and what resources are available when gambling is no longer fun,” Greco said.

Read more: 2015 – Gaming centre opens in Salmon Arm

Read more: Column – A lifetime of calling bingo numbers

Read more: Salmon Arm casino makes donation to Shuswap Children’s Association

The advisors support BCLC’s GameSense program by staffing the Information Centres to help players make informed choices about gambling and connect them to available support resources if they feel they need help. Last year, GameSense Advisors had approximately 55,000 interactions with players at B.C. casinos, BCLC states.

“The knowledge and understanding about human behaviors that I have acquired as a GSA, the relationships and the experience, makes being a GSA an incredibly rewarding career,” Ferguson said.

BCLC reports that based on a patron survey, the majority of patrons who have visited GameSense Information Centres and interacted with the advisors say they were consequently more educated and equipped for informed play

“I am proud of our efforts to invest in and enhance player health supports in Salmon Arm,” said Dr. Jamie Wiebe, BCLC director of player health. “Research shows that on-site advisors are a valuable resource in the promotion of responsible play and reduction of gambling-related harms.”

@SalmonArm
newsroom@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Woman sues B.C. government over alleged sexual abuse in Smithers foster home
Next story
Prestigious award renamed for late Okanagan wine pioneer Harry McWatters

Just Posted

Prestigious award renamed for late Okanagan wine pioneer Harry McWatters

McWatters died in July leaving an ‘industry in mourning’

Advisors come to Chances to help when gambling stops being fun

GameSense Advisors in Salmon Arm will provide information, referrals to promote healthy gambling

Four advance voting days coming up to support your North Okanagan-Shuswap candidate

You can use your long weekend days, anytime from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m., to cast your advance ballot

Bollywood Bang raises large sum for Shuswap Hospital Foundation

The sold-out evening of food and dance brought in at least $170,000

Neglected cats get surgery and new owners, thanks to Shuswap’s generosity

Pair of cats, Ellison and Pierre, find better lives after visit to Shuswap SPCA

Oscar Arfmann found guilty of killing Abbotsford police officer

Justice Carol Ross convicts Arfmann of first-degree murder in 2017 shooting

Former Okanagan football star named Canada West’s top offensive player of the week

Josiah Joseph from Peachland and Mt. Boucherie got the nod earlier this week

Thrills and chills await at haunted doll museum

Halloween-themed event in Summerland a fundraiser for Dry Grad 2020

Woman sues B.C. government over alleged sexual abuse in Smithers foster home

A 27-year-old woman says she was repeatedly raped by foster parent when she was 12

Police look for suspect after man, 85, punched in face in Vancouver Island road rage attack

Police looking for info after 85-year-old man attacked in road rage incident on Herd Road Oct. 9

Ex-firefighter accused of seeking sex with teen girls in Vancouver police sting

Mitchell Brett Maurer is one of eight Metro Vancouver men facing charges

Do you think Election Day should be a federal holiday?

58% of Canadians surveyed think they should get the day off

COLUMN: Wartime ideology now used to express disgust

Accusations of fascism and Naziism used to target Canadian political candidates

Morning Start: who’s the smartest of the band?

Your morning start for Thursday, October 10, 2019

Most Read