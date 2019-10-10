Advisors come to Chances to help when gambling stops being fun

GameSense advisors Melodie Greco and Jamie Ferguson will be available to help players with healthy-play habits at Chances Salmon Arm. (Photo contributed)

GameSense advisors are joining Chances in Salmon Arm to provide information and help when gambling stops being fun.

The BC Lottery Corporation made the announcement Oct. 10 that it’s offering new player-health supports at the local Chances location.

GameSense Advisors (GSAs) Melodie Greco and Jamie Ferguson will be assisting players with healthy-play habits, and referring those experiencing challenges with their gambling to the information and resources they need.

Chances Salmon Arm is one of several community gaming centres to welcome the new advisors as part of BCLC’s expansion of the program into every gambling facility across B.C. by fall 2019, states a BCLC news release. Previously, GameSense Advisors were in place only at B.C. casinos and Chances is classified as a gaming centre.

“I am excited to join the Chances Salmon Arm team, build relationships with players, and share important information about how the games work, what we mean by ‘responsible play’ and what resources are available when gambling is no longer fun,” Greco said.

The advisors support BCLC’s GameSense program by staffing the Information Centres to help players make informed choices about gambling and connect them to available support resources if they feel they need help. Last year, GameSense Advisors had approximately 55,000 interactions with players at B.C. casinos, BCLC states.

“The knowledge and understanding about human behaviors that I have acquired as a GSA, the relationships and the experience, makes being a GSA an incredibly rewarding career,” Ferguson said.

BCLC reports that based on a patron survey, the majority of patrons who have visited GameSense Information Centres and interacted with the advisors say they were consequently more educated and equipped for informed play

“I am proud of our efforts to invest in and enhance player health supports in Salmon Arm,” said Dr. Jamie Wiebe, BCLC director of player health. “Research shows that on-site advisors are a valuable resource in the promotion of responsible play and reduction of gambling-related harms.”

