Aerial view shows the extent of Hwy. 97 slide damage

Callan Road bypass opened this morning

The Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure has released aerial drone footage showing the extent of the slide, with tonnes of material still waiting to be removed.

The slide above Highway 97, just north of Summerland, has closed the route connecting several communities, from Penticton to Kelowna, for more than a week. Monday morning at 5 a.m., work was completed on a bypass along Callan Road, which can be seen at the bottom of the video, allowing drivers to make a quicker commute.

