After 10 years without, public transit agreement in place for Shuswap electoral areas

Services were provided on informal basis by CSRD, City of Salmon Arm since 2012

After 10 years without, the Columbia Shuswap Regional District has agreed to enter a formal agreement for public transit service in Electoral Areas C,D and G. (File photo)

In January 2022, 4,827 commuters travelled 25,075 kilometres to and from Shuswap electoral areas aboard BC Transit buses.

This is according to ridership statistics for 2022, provided to the Columbia Shuswap Regional District board for its Feb. 16 meeting. The stats were included with a staff recommendation that the regional district enter an agreement with the City of Salmon Arm for the provision of BC Transit Services in Areas C, G and D, for a five-year period beginning July 1, 2022.

CSRD financial services manager and human resources deputy manager Jodi Piece said the transit agreement recommendation had come to the board in July 2022, and directors had asked to see ridership numbers.

In a report to the board, Pierce explained transit services are being provided informally by the CSRD and the city to Areas C, G and D, and have been since 2012 when the regional district’s last transit agreement expired and was never renewed. Staff’s recommendation was to “renew the existing terms into a formal agreement.”

The annual costs of the agreement, estimated to be $26,500 in 2022, are included in the regional district’s five-year financial plan. Funds will be paid to the City of Salmon Arm upon receipt of monthly invoices.

Voting on the agreement was open only to the directors of areas C, G and D, who were unanimous in their support.

