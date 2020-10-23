Princeton GSAR was on the ground at Manning Park Thursday Oct. 22 to resume the search for Jordan Naterer, but was unable to reach the park Friday Oct. 23. Spotlight photo

After just one day, search for Manning hiker crippled by weather

Helicopters grounded, and many searchers cannot reach park

Just one day after the official search for missing Manning Park hiker Jordan Naterer restarted, it has been crippled by extreme weather.

Princeton Ground Search and Rescue is unable to get to Manning, due to Highway 3 conditions on Friday morning (Oct. 23), said manager Paul Fyfe. Helicopters were grounded in Penticton and low mountain cloud cover would prohibit their flying in the area.

Fyfe said some searchers from the Sunshine Valley were able to reach the park Friday, but he was unsure if it would be safe for them to go to work.

Snow is falling in the park at approximately 2 cm an hour, said Fyfe.

Environment Canada issued a snow alert for Manning Park, predicting an accumulation of 20 cm over the course of the day.

READ MORE: Mom of missing Manning Park hiker believes her son is waiting to come home

Thursday, Oct. 22 the search for Naterer was rebooted by Vancouver police, five days after it was suspended, also because of safety and weather.

His mother Josie said she was confident Jordan would be found safe.

“He’s going to come out of a helicopter and say ‘what took you so long?’”

Josie, her husband Greg and friends, searched on their own for Jordan, during the initial search’s suspension. They hired private helicopters and drones, a tracker, and recruited volunteers.

“If he’s in his tent and he has [his] sleeping bag he can go 30 days if he has water, and he can get that from snow,” said Josie.

Jordan, 25, was last seen Saturday, Oct. 10, after telling friends he was going for an overnight hike. When he failed to return for a Thanksgiving dinner party, his car was located at the Lightning Lake parking lot. A police search of his computer revealed he had looked up the Frosty Mountain trail loop.

Black Press has reached out to Vancouver police for a comment on the search’s official status.

READ MORE: ‘Please pray for our son,’ says mother of missing hiker

To report a typo, email:
publisher@similkameenspotlight.com.


andrea.demeer@similkameenspotlight.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Search and Rescue

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Power out across much of the Shuswap
Next story
Elections B.C. beefs up local teams for surge of mail-in ballots

Just Posted

City workers Mike Jamieson and Jamie Greencorn perform the wintery ritual of putting up road closed signs on 10th Avenue SE (also known as Shoemaker Hill) on the morning of Friday, Oct. 23, 2020. (Martha Wickett - Salmon Arm Observer)
Salmon Arm’s Shoemaker Hill closed by snow, might still reopen

City staff say steep, winding portion of 10th Avenue SE could see a few more weeks of use

Retired Sicamous United Church minister and author Juanita Austin will be signing her new book, Cup of Wine and a Piece of Bread, at Bookingham Palace in the Mall at Piccadilly on Saturday, Nov. 7. (Contributed)
Retired Shuswap United Church minister shares songs, stories of healing and hope

Juanita Austin to hold signing of her new book on Nov. 7 in Salmon Arm

The Adams River Salmon society wants to see a ban enforced on trout anglers wading in the river during the sockeye salmon’s spawning season. (File photo)
Adams River Salmon Society seeks to bar wading trout anglers from Shuswap park

Fishing guide believes ban could be replaced with education to protect spawning beds

Snowfall in the Okanagan shatters records. (Contributed)
Snowfall in Okanagan breaks records dated back to 1899

Penticton has received over 10 cm today, surpassing the 8 cm record set in 1957

The power is out across many of the Shuswap’s rural communities following the season’s first snow on Oct. 23. (BC Hydro image)
Power out across much of the Shuswap

The outage follows the first snowfall of the season to reach the valley bottoms

The first snow of the season in the Central Okanagan. (Twila Amato - Black Press Media)
The first snow of the season comes to the Okanagan, Shuswap

Highway alerts are currently in place for mountain passes

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

RCMP. (Phil McLachlan - Black Press Media)
Collisions, icy conditions shut down Highway 33 at Idabel Lake

The Kelowna RCMP are urging drivers to stay away from the area

Green party Leader Sonia Furstenau arrives to announce her party’s election platform in New Westminster, B.C., on October 14, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
B.C. Green party says it’s raised nearly $835,000 in 38 days

NDP Leader John Horgan is holding his final virtual campaign event

U.S. border officers at the Peace Arch crossing arrested two men on California warrants this week. (File photo)
Ottawa predicts system delays, backlogs unless court extends life of refugee pact

Canada and the United States recognize each other as safe places to seek protection

BC Liberal leader Andrew Wilkinson, BC NDP leader John Horgan and BC Green leader Sonia Furstenau. (File)
B.C. VOTES 2020: Climate change and sustainability promises from the parties

Snap election has led to a short campaign; here’s the lowdown on the platforms

Conservative member of Parliament Michelle Rempel Garner, left to right, Conservative Leader Erin O’Toole and Conservative Deputy Leader Candice Bergen arrive to hold a press conference in Ottawa on Thursday, Oct. 22, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick
No-confidence showdown over sweeping Tory motion on government handling of pandemic

The Conservative motion is to be put to a vote Monday and has the support of both the Bloc Québécois and NDP

A power outage in West Kelowna has affected over 3,000 customers. (BC Hydro)
Over 5,000 without power in Central Okanagan

Large outages in Kelowna, West Kelowna which started just after 11 a.m.

RCMP continue to investigate a shooting in Keremeos that took place on Sept. 26. Three were arrested at the scene but so far, no charges have been forwarded to Crown.
No charges yet for September shooting in Keremeos

Police say the victim is recovering

Most Read