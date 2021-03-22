Agricultural land reserve exclusion requested for Salmon Arm West four-laning

The Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure will hold an online public hearing on March 30 regarding the exclusion of land from the Agricultural Land Reserve to make way for the Salmon Arm West four-laning project. People wishing to join the meeting must register by noon March 29. Mail and email submissions also accepted. (MOTI image)

If you have an opinion on the Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure’s proposal to exclude a parcel of land from the Agricultural Land Reserve to accommodate the four-laning project in Salmon Arm, you’re invited to express it.

The 0.2-hectare (half-acre) parcel of land at Highway 1/42nd Street SW in Salmon Arm has been severed from the parent parcel and is proposed to be consolidated within another lot. (Legal description of that lot: Lot 7 Plan 27888 Section 16 Township 20 Range 10 W6M KDYD)

In its news release the ministry writes: “The parcel (Plan EPP70260) has no utility for agriculture, is completely isolated by Highway 1 and the new 42nd Street right-of-way and logically would be consolidated with the industrial property to the north. The proposed Agricultural Land Reserve exclusion and consolidation with the industrial property to the north will not present any significant impacts to nearby agricultural uses, as it is separated by highway/road right-of-way and will be fenced along the property boundaries. The land has been legally surveyed as arterial highway.”

The ministry states it is following the advice and orders of the provincial health officer, so no in-person public hearing will take place. The ministry will hold the Zoom virtual public hearing to answer questions about the exclusion application and receive comments.

Those who wish to attend are asked to register via email to: SalmonArmwest@gov.bc.ca by 12 p.m. on March 29. A Zoom link will be sent to the email provided on the morning of the public hearing.

The ministry will also accept written submissions in support or opposition until 12 p.m. on March 29, 2021 by email or mail.

