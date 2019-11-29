A tow plow in AIM Road’s yard in Sicamous on Thursday, Nov. 28, 2019. (Cameron Thomson/Salmon Arm Observer)

AIM Roads ready to tackle winter on Shuswap highways

Company brings innovative road maintenance technology to region

Drivers can take to the road with greater confidence as the latest technology, some of which has never been seen on Shuswap roads, is used to maintain safe driving conditions.

AIM Roads received a contract from the Columbia Shuswap Regional District to maintain roads within the Shuswap in the beginning of April. The service area includes 4,940 kilometers of road, two mountain passes, and one ski hill. As the weather grows colder, AIM Roads is stepping up to keep those roads free of black ice and snow. The company has a variety of strategies and machines to maintain roadways, with 113 units including graders, tow plows and anti icing units.

Read more: Residents raise concerns about sidewalk snow removal

Read more: Cold weather, fresh snow make for hazardous sledding conditions

“We have many ways to approach any of the concerns that we get,” said Gabriel Nava, operations manager for service area 13. “We can deliver our sprayer trucks to eliminate black ice, otherwise I can send salt trucks, I can send sand trucks.

“I have enough equipment to battle any concern any problems we have on the road today.”

Nava says that some of the technology used by AIM Roads may not have been seen by Shuswap residents before. This includes an actuating tow plow that can clear two lanes at a time while also leaving a brine solution in its wake.

Read more: Column: Snow clearing a big job in Salmon Arm

Read more: Snow warnings issued for parts of B.C., first week into fall

Nava warns the solution spread by AIM Road’s trucks can leave the road appearing darker, and may be may cause some people to worry they are driving on patches of black ice. The brine’s ingredients are modified depending on the outside temperature, but usually contain a combination of salt, water and calcium, all to cutback on the use of sand.

Working with DriveBC, AIM Roads employs a communication strategy that keeps an eye on complaints of road conditions on social media and investigates complaints submitted through a 24/7 hotline at 1-866-222-4204.

@CameronJHT
Cameron.thomson@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

 

Gabriel Nava, operations manager for AIM Roads stands in front of a tow plow in the company’s yard in Sicamous on Thursday, Nov. 28, 2019. (Cameron Thomson/Salmon Arm Observer)

Previous story
Real or fake: Choosing the best Christmas tree for the planet
Next story
Sea lion with gruesome crossbow wounds rescued from log boom in Powell River

Just Posted

AIM Roads ready to tackle winter on Shuswap highways

Company brings innovative road maintenance technology to region

‘Miraculous’ is how Salmon Arm woman describes her treatment for Parkinson’s

After a long wait for Deep Brain Stimulation procedure, excruciating symptoms are disappearing

Salmon Arm Council meetings will acknowledge traditional Secwepemc territory

Mayor and council vote unanimously to read statement from Neskonlith band at regular meetings

Sicamous RCMP seek boats stolen from secure underground garage

Security footage shows southbound SUV displaying stolen licence plates

Decoration intended to cheer neighbour swiped from Salmon Arm residence

Holiday decoration reported stolen on the evening of Nov. 27

Fashion Fridays: 5 ways to look festive – fast

Kim XO keeps you looking good on Fashion Fridays on the Black Press Media network

Calgary Flames head coach Bill Peters resigns after racial slur allegations

Dismissal comes after former NHL player Akim Aliu tweeted Monday night that he had a racial slur directed his way

First Nation elder’s trial accusing B.C. Mountie of excessive force begins

Irene Joseph says run-in with Const. Darrin Meier in 2014 has left her with psychological damage

Police seek missing Alberta man after burned-out truck found in B.C.

Marshal Iwaasa, 26, told his family he was heading for Calgary, but his truck was found in Pemberton

Scheer heads to Conservative heartland after a bruising week of challenges

Earlier in the week, Andrew Scheer had been blasted by party supporters in Montreal

Hockey reckoning amid renewed call for independent body to probe abuse

Former Olympic skier Allison Forsyth says if such an organization had existed in the late 1990s

Morning Start: Did you hear about the largest museum heist in history earlier this week?

Your morning start for Friday, Nov. 29

PHOTOS: Black Friday frenzy goes global – and not everyone’s happy

Many countries don’t celebrate Thanksgiving, but they are participating in Black Friday consumerism

UPDATE: Several people stabbed in London Bridge incident, declared act of terrorism

A man has been detained, according to Metropolitan Police

Most Read