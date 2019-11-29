A tow plow in AIM Road’s yard in Sicamous on Thursday, Nov. 28, 2019. (Cameron Thomson/Salmon Arm Observer)

AIM Roads ready to tackle winter on Shuswap highways

Company brings innovative road maintenance technology to region

Drivers can take to the road with greater confidence as the latest technology, some of which has never been seen on Shuswap roads, is used to maintain safe driving conditions.

AIM Roads received a contract from the Columbia Shuswap Regional District to maintain roads within the Shuswap in the beginning of April. The service area includes 4,940 kilometers of road, two mountain passes, and one ski hill. As the weather grows colder, AIM Roads is stepping up to keep those roads free of black ice and snow. The company has a variety of strategies and machines to maintain roadways, with 113 units including graders, tow plows and anti icing units.

Read more: Residents raise concerns about sidewalk snow removal

Read more: Cold weather, fresh snow make for hazardous sledding conditions

“We have many ways to approach any of the concerns that we get,” said Gabriel Nava, operations manager for service area 13. “We can deliver our sprayer trucks to eliminate black ice, otherwise I can send salt trucks, I can send sand trucks.

“I have enough equipment to battle any concern any problems we have on the road today.”

Nava says that some of the technology used by AIM Roads may not have been seen by Shuswap residents before. This includes an actuating tow plow that can clear two lanes at a time while also leaving a brine solution in its wake.

Read more: Column: Snow clearing a big job in Salmon Arm

Read more: Snow warnings issued for parts of B.C., first week into fall

Nava warns the solution spread by AIM Road’s trucks can leave the road appearing darker, and may be may cause some people to worry they are driving on patches of black ice. The brine’s ingredients are modified depending on the outside temperature, but usually contain a combination of salt, water and calcium, all to cutback on the use of sand.

Working with DriveBC, AIM Roads employs a communication strategy that keeps an eye on complaints of road conditions on social media and investigates complaints submitted through a 24/7 hotline at 1-866-222-4204.

@CameronJHT
Cameron.thomson@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

 

Gabriel Nava, operations manager for AIM Roads stands in front of a tow plow in the company’s yard in Sicamous on Thursday, Nov. 28, 2019. (Cameron Thomson/Salmon Arm Observer)

Previous story
Real or fake: Choosing the best Christmas tree for the planet

Just Posted

‘Miraculous’ is how Salmon Arm woman describes her treatment for Parkinson’s

After a long wait for Deep Brain Stimulation procedure, excruciating symptoms are disappearing

Salmon Arm Council meetings will acknowledge traditional Secwepemc territory

Mayor and council vote unanimously to read statement from Neskonlith band at regular meetings

Sicamous RCMP seek boats stolen from secure underground garage

Security footage shows southbound SUV displaying stolen licence plates

Decoration intended to cheer neighbour swiped from Salmon Arm residence

Holiday decoration reported stolen on the evening of Nov. 27

City seeing demand for flashing beacons at Salmon Arm crosswalks

Consultant to be hired to help determine priority safety program for lights

Sea lion with gruesome crossbow wounds rescued from log boom in Powell River

The older sea lion was likely suffering for weeks, the Vancouver Marine Mammal Rescue Centre says

Real or fake: Choosing the best Christmas tree for the planet

Artificial tree has to be used for 20 years to have the impact of one live cut tree says Sierra Club

Fundraisers clash over Kelowna homelessness issue

‘We have the power to help make a change and a difference in our community’

Kelowna police search for suspect in armed robbery

A business on Gordon Drive was allegedly robbed Thursday morning

Naked, bloody man drowns on Vancouver Island; police watchdog notified

Port Alberni RCMP received a call about an unclothed man covered in blood

Kids read better with dogs: UBCO study

A UBC Okanagan study shows students spend more time reading when a dog is present

Explosion at Princeton reclamation plant

Envirogreen soil processing plant rocked by blast

Ride hailing might be B.C.’s Christmas present, John Horgan says

Premier says it’s a bit early to talk about unionizing drivers

SAY WHAT? Readers divided on Penticton’s Santa being fired for personal pics

Decision by a Penticton mall to end a contract with a well-known Santa has ruffled readers’ feathers

Most Read