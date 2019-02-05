Aiming for slope stability at Highway 97 rock slide

Main transit corridor between Penticton and Kelowna closed

Highway 97 north of Summerland remains closed on Tuesday morning, due to the rock slides late last week, with an update from Drive BC expected at noon.

A rock scaling team, along with geo-technical engineers identified a blast line that was being drilled yesterday with blasting expected later on Tuesday afternoon.

Related: Driver films rock slide

According to MLA Dan Ashton, further technical evaluation would then be required to ensure that slope stability has been obtained. He said once that occurs then debris removal can occur and limited traffic flow can being, subject to all safety factors have been met.

Related: Chamber pres concerned about economic impact of extended Highway 97 closure

“However, given many variables yet to be known and pending the afternoon blasting, in my view it is more likely that possible access through the area may not be until sometimes (Tuesday). Again, this is based on (Monday’s) activities concluding successfully,” said Ashton.

This news article will be updated as more information becomes available throughout the day.

To report a typo, email: editor@pentictonwesternnews.com.

@PentictonNews
newstips@pentictonwesternnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Electricity use spikes by 13% during cold snap: BC Hydro
Next story
Average B.C. resident throws out 550 kilograms of garbage each year: study

Just Posted

Fire destroys Enderby mill workshop

Fire breaks out after 5 p.m. Monday, engulfing workshop

Pedestrian bridge over channel tops Sicamous’ priorities

A suspension bridge for pedestrian and cyclist traffic over the Sicamous channel may be in the works

Sagmoen pleads guilty to assault of sex worker in Maple Ridge

Curtis Wayne Sagmoen also faces a series of charges including alleged assaults of escorts in B.C.’s North Okanagan

Collision slows highway traffic through Salmon Arm

Police, ambulance and tow truck crews are on scene at a highway collision near 10 Street SW

UPDATE: Three killed in train derailment near Field, B.C.

The incident occured east of Field, B.C. early this morning

UPDATE: CP Rail identifies all 3 train derailment victims

All three men were from Calgary

Extend freedom of information law to B.C. legislature, watchdogs say

Latest legislation can be changed before it takes effect

Average B.C. resident throws out 550 kilograms of garbage each year: study

The province is one of the leaders in waste reduction, but is far from meeting its own 2020 targets

Railway workers launch online fundraiser for families of CP Rail train victims

All three men on board died in the crash

Six B.C. cities hit record lows amid cold snap

Environment Canada says a ‘cold arctic’ is over the province

Electricity use spikes by 13% during cold snap: BC Hydro

Temperatures across B.C. are expected to remain unusually cold

Trump to call for unity, face skepticism in State of Union

Skepticism will emanate from both sides of the aisle when Trump enters the House chamber

Friends, relatives of victims to speak at McArthur sentencing hearing today

The eight killing took place between 2010-2017

Super Bowl reaches 100.7 million people, down from 2018

It was the smallest audience in nearly a decade

Most Read