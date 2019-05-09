Air ambulance dispatched to Highway 97C rollover east of Merritt

An air ambulance is heading to the scene of a single vehicle rollover on Highway 97C east of Merritt.
RCMP confirmed that units are headed to the scene of the call, which came in shortly after 12:30 p.m. Thursday.
More to come.
Police say units on the way
An air ambulance is heading to the scene of a single vehicle rollover on Highway 97C east of Merritt.
RCMP confirmed that units are headed to the scene of the call, which came in shortly after 12:30 p.m. Thursday.
More to come.
Guy Maris appealing decision finding him in contravention of Forest and Range Practices Act
Event raises $12,425 for Shuswap literacy programs
Orontes Guitar Quartet to perform fundraising concert at Nexus on May 22
Accused faces more than 30 counts ranging from October 2018 to January 2019
A mom and her five ducklings embarked on a perilous journey to the Salmon Arm wharf
Police say it was just a ‘quick reminder’ for driver who was on phone before pulling into drive-thru
Outdoor tournament to see more than 120 players converge in Vernon
Veterinarian not comfortable with bug around, taking to Victoria zoo
Eugene Ethan Marcano, 36, was killed after initiating a gunfight with police in a rural area
Uphill course on May 18 has 500 metres of elevation gain in 5.6 kilometres
Foreign, underground cash may have pushed up average home price 5%
The River Forecast Centre will issue another update on the flood risk forecast May 22
The driver could be charged under the Motor Vehicle Act
May have come from a recent trip to Cuba
Blind Bay’s Donald Bourne and Colleen Kohlman complete CSRD program
Tyler Gunn, former assistant coach with the Princeton Posse, to lead the team in the coming season
Salmon Arm restaurant fundraiser supports Shuswap Children’s Association
Cameras will automatically send out a ticket to the vehicle’s registered owner should it be speeding
Woman attacked in her home less than a kilometre away from Andrew Berry’s apartment