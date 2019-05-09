(Black Press Media files)

Air ambulance dispatched to Highway 97C rollover east of Merritt

Police say units on the way

An air ambulance is heading to the scene of a single vehicle rollover on Highway 97C east of Merritt.

RCMP confirmed that units are headed to the scene of the call, which came in shortly after 12:30 p.m. Thursday.

More to come.

