A B.C. Air Ambulance was dispatched to Salmon Arm Sunday, Feb. 13, shortly before 12 p.m., for unconfirmed report of a pedestrian struck by a train. (Contributed)

UPDATE: Railway confirms person struck by train near Salmon Arm

Incident happened shortly before 11:30 a.m. Pacific Sunday, Feb. 13

UPDATE: SUNDAY, FEB. 13, 2:31 P.M.

A Canadian Pacific Railway spokesperson has confirmed that a person was hit by a train near Salmon Arm Sunday Feb. 13, at around 11:20 a.m. Pacific time. There is no update available at this time on the person’s condition.

ORIGINAL STORY

Unconfirmed reports from the Shuswap say a pedestrian has been struck by a train.

The incident is believed to happened shortly before 12 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 13, on the tracks near Lakeshore Drive.

A B.C. Air Ambulance was called to the scene and landed in a field just a few blocks away near the Centenoka Park Mall. Ground ambulances are believed to have taken an injured person to that spot.

More to come…

