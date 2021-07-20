Grounded Air Canada planes sit on the tarmac at Pearson International Airport during the COVID-19 pandemic in Toronto on Wednesday, April 28, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette

Grounded Air Canada planes sit on the tarmac at Pearson International Airport during the COVID-19 pandemic in Toronto on Wednesday, April 28, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette

Air Canada announces dozens of U.S. routes as border restrictions ease

55 routes to 34 destinations will add up to 220 daily Air Canada flights between the two countries

Air Canada is adding dozens of routes to the United States as part of its summer schedule, with the change coming after the federal government loosened border restrictions Monday.

The airline says the 55 routes to 34 destinations will add up to 220 daily Air Canada flights between the two countries.

Fully vaccinated U.S. citizens and permanent residents will be able to enter Canada with relaxed testing measures and without mandatory hotel quarantines as of Aug. 9.

The additional flights are at airports in Toronto, Montreal, Vancouver and Calgary.

The airline says its regular onboard services for things like food will resume on trans-border flights that are longer than two hours.

Air Canada says its schedule is still subject to change based on changes in the pandemic.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism? Make a donation here.

Air CanadaCoronavirus

Previous story
Evacuation alert issued for properties in and around town of Oliver
Next story
Delta variant accounts for 83% of U.S. cases, says CDC

Just Posted

A scene from the early 1970s in front of our cabin at Lee Creek, when we hosted a few like-minded, back-to-the-landers on our property. (Jim Cooperman photo)
Column: The Shuswap’s back-to-the-landers were an amorphous bunch

Downtown Salmon Arm has seen several new businesses open in recent months. (Lachlan Labere-Salmon Arm Observer)
Downtown Salmon Arm retail space in demand

Yellow stop sign in Cedar Mill, Oregon. (Wikimedia Commons photo)
Morning Start: Stop signs used to be yellow

Smoke above Penticton on July 19, 2021. (Brennan Phillips/ Penticton Western News)
Wildfire smoke continues to cause air quality issues in the Okanagan-Shuswap