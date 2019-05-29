Passengers push their luggage through the departure terminal at Toronto Pearson Airport, in Mississauga, Ont., Friday, May 24, 2019. Air Canada says it is experiencing a system-wide technical issue affecting its airport operations, check-in and call centres. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young

Air Canada ‘anticipating a normal day’ after system-wide outage resolved

Passengers asked to check their flight status just in case

Air Canada says it’s expecting a “normal day” after a system-wide outage affected flights across the country on Tuesday, but a spokesman for the airline urges passengers to check their flight’s status before heading to the airport.

Peter Fitzpatrick says the technical issue that affected airport systems, check-in and call centres on Tuesday has been resolved and “most functions have returned to normal” as of Wednesday morning.

He says some Wednesday flights have been cancelled due to planes being out of position after cancellations Tuesday, but the company plans to operate its full schedule.

Five additional flights have also been scheduled and several others have been “upgauged,” meaning they will be assigned larger than normal aircraft, to accommodate passengers who were affected by the outage.

Fitzpatrick says despite the issue, Air Canada managed to operate more than 95 per cent of its schedule on Tuesday.

At the peak of the system-wide outage, the website for Toronto Pearson International Airport showed delays of more than two dozen Air Canada flights.

ALSO READ: Air Canada stock hits new high on news of exclusive talks to buy Transat AT

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Mozilla exec tells Ottawa big data committee he was ‘shocked’ by what Alexa recorded
Next story
Judge rules SNC-Lavalin headed to trial on charges of fraud, corruption

Just Posted

Donations help Shuswap non-profit give animals second chance

Twin Hearts Animal Sanctuary hosts veganniversary extravaganza fundraiser on June 9

Okanagan-Shuswap weather: The sun is here; high of 31 C

Environment Canada forecasts sun and heat Wednesday

Feelings prickle over use of Salmon Arm pickleball courts

Club plans to play as ‘public’ after proposed city use agreement rejected

City commits to increased transit service in Salmon Arm

If province agrees, improvements to include later hours and Sunday service, starting in 2020 or 2021

Survey: Salmon Arm students united on plastic bags, climate change

Youth council shows survey results to city council to help keep members informed

Call the ‘paw’-lice: Cricket the cat caught stealing gloves from B.C. homes

Her owner has discovered 14 pairs so far with no end in sight

Judge rules SNC-Lavalin headed to trial on charges of fraud, corruption

SNC-Lavalin and Justin Trudeau have argued a criminal trial could make the company go to the U.S.

Canada hasn’t issued permits for companies to ship waste overseas, government says

Both Malaysia and the Philippines are shipping back unwanted Canadian waste

Mozilla exec tells Ottawa big data committee he was ‘shocked’ by what Alexa recorded

He says internet companies need to do more to give customers more “granular” consent options

Six-foot-five volleyball star joins UBC Okanagan

Owen Cotito joins UBC from Kamloops’ Sa-Hali Secondary

Woman pulled from burning building at Riva Ridge

A fire took place at around 7 a.m. Wednesday

Cyclist struck by truck on Alexis Park Drive in Vernon

The incident took place around 6:20 a.m. Wednesday morning

Top Canadian chef opening second restaurant in the Okanagan

Chef Victor Bongo has teamed up with Serendipity Winery

The search for body of missing Kelowna kayaker continues

Zygmunt Janiewicz, 71, was reported missing on May 17

Most Read