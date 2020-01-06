WestJet passengers on route to Penticton were stopped short due to ‘uncontrollable weather’ and diverted back to Calgary, where they will spend the night. (Black Press file)

WestJet passengers stuck in Calgary after weather prevents landing in Penticton – twice

Okanagan-bound WestJet flight returns to Calgary after ‘uncontrollable weather’ conditions

Passengers on a WestJet flight on Mondayfaced an unexpected change when their flight almost landed in Penticton to only be diverted back to Calgary – twice.

According to WestJet officials, flight 3281 was diverted because of “uncontrollable weather,” and after an overnight stay in Calgary, passengers would be flown to Kelowna in the morning and finally bused to Penticton.

READ MORE: Another snowfall warning issued for Okanagan

“We basically almost landed in Penticton – we tried to land twice, and we saw the ground and it looked like we were going to land and we turned around and came all the way back to Calgary,” said passenger Shayda John.

For John, one of many left stranded in Calgary, this was not the best way to end a holiday.

Since yesterday, she has been in and out of airports trying to make it home from vacation in Mexico. To make matters worse, she already spent last night in Calgary due to a layover.

“We’re tired, we have no more clothing that’s clean, and we have no more money to spend [on hotels],” she said.

She estimates about 100 passengers were affected.

READ MORE: Kelowna Airport experiencing delays and cancellations from winter storm

