Wildfire smoke from the U.S. can be seen hovering over the City of Vernon looking north Sunday, Sept. 13, at 7 a.m. (Roger Knox - Black Press)

Air quality bulletin still in place for Okanagan

Smoke from U.S. wildfires has made its way north

The Okanagan – or Smokanagan, if you will – and other areas around the province are being impacted, or are likely to be impacted by wildfire smoke over the next 24-to-72 hours.

Environment Canada said Sunday, Sept. 13, a special air quality bulletin has been extended to include more regions over the weekend. A link to a map of B.C. showing the affected regions can be found here.

Smoke impacts due to long-range transport from wildfires in the western United States have already been observed in some areas of Vancouver Island, the Lower Mainland, and portions of the Interior. Smoke forecast models indicate the potential for a significant push of smoke into BC throughout the weekend.

The anticipated smoke trajectory indicates that the areas impacted will grow to the north and east as the weekend progresses with the most widespread impacts expected on Sunday. Areas at higher latitudes, such as Prince George, may have smoke passing through the region aloft.

The next bulletin update will be available Monday, Sept. 14.

If you or those in your care are exposed to wildfire smoke, consider taking extra precautions to reduce your exposure. Wildfire smoke is a constantly-changing mixture of particles and gasses which includes many chemicals that can harm your health.

For more details, please consult www.canada.ca/en/environment-climate-change/services/air-quality-health-index/wildfire-smoke.html.

For more information on current air quality, visit www2.gov.bc.ca/gov/content/environment/air-land-water/air.


roger@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

California wildfireswildfire smoke

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Smoke from distant fires in U.S. pose ‘very high risk’ for air quality in B.C.

Just Posted

Air quality bulletin still in place for Okanagan

Smoke from U.S. wildfires has made its way north

Sicamous Fungi Fest will go forward with COVID-19 precautions

It will be a smaller event with less expert mycologists but it is continuing

Traffic stopped due to incident at intersection of Shuswap Street and Highway 1

Emergency vehicles on scene of what appeared to be a single-vehicle crash

COVID-19 prompts use of Joyce Lake Rec Site for small First Nations events

Recreation site on Chase-Falkland Road to be closed to public for a few weeks this fall

Sicamous Eagles will face Grizzlies and Rockets to start KIJHL season

As part of a three-team cohort due to COVID-19, the Eagles will have only two foes in first 12 games

VIDEO: Trudeau, Tam defend Canadian response times to COVID-19 pandemic

Tam said the information about the virus was changing rapidly, but the work in Canada was constant

Hiker 36, in hospital after ‘defensive attack’ by grizzly bear near Pemberton

No action will be taken against the bear, conservation officers say

Smoke from distant fires in U.S. pose ‘very high risk’ for air quality in B.C.

Environment Canada says children, the elderly and pregnant women should avoid spending too much time outdoors

Art chairs arrive in Okanagan communities

The fruits of a Lake Country ArtWalk project have turned up in a number of municipalities

Unofficial holidays: Here’s what people are celebrating for the week of Sept. 13 to 19

International Talk Like a Pirate Day, Celiac Awareness Day, Roald Dahl Day all coming up this week

Change of Pace announces Canadian star ahead of filming in Penticton

Eric McCormack joins the cast and director Stephen Campanelli.

RCMP were not paid to attend B.C. Mayor’s gala, report says

But remarks in an email by the officer in charge may have created ‘confusion’

Police searching for Vancouver Island family yet to return from travelling in B.C., Alberta

Saanich family of four didn’t return on Sept. 4 as planned

52 supportive homes proposed on Westbank First Nation land

A virtual information session on the BC Housing project is scheduled for Oct. 1

Most Read