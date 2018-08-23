View at the Naramata Community Market in Wharf Park recently. Photo courtesy of studiohinteriordecor/Instagram

Air quality rating at high risk for Okanagan-Shuswap

Air quality measurement for the region in classified as unhealthy

Air quality will be at the highest risk level on the index today throughout the Okanagan and Shuswap.

According to the B.C. Air Quality Health Index, the forecast is to be 10-plus today and into Friday. The air quality assessment involves a number of components from across the province that provide up-to-date monitoring data that may affect health or the environment.

Related: Shift in weather pattern may not ease Okanagan haze

In terms of air quality measurements, air quality is measured by particulate matter 2.5, called PM2.5, which is the amount of tiny particles or droplets in the air. For the Okanagan, this morning it was documented at 170 to 179 which is deemed unhealthy.

In comparison, New Delhi, listed in the World Health Organization’s Top 10 most polluted cities in the world, is at a moderate 65 as of Thursday, with highs of 168 in neighbouring areas.

The scale ranges from 1 to 500+. Anything above 100 PM 2.5 is considered to carry a health risk.

However, the Okanagan is not the hardest hit in the province. The Williams Lake reading is at a hazardous rating of 307 on Thursday morning, which is the highest in Canada and the U.S.

To report a typo, email: editor@pentictonwesternnews.com.

Kristi Patton | Editor

KristiPatton
Send Kristi Patton an email.
Like the Western News on Facebook.
Follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Man who killed mother and sister had no apparent terror tie

Just Posted

Salmon Arm, regional district send firefighters north

Crews receive accolades for their work with BC Wildfire Service

Air quality rating at high risk for Okanagan-Shuswap

Air quality measurement for the region in classified as unhealthy

Shift in weather pattern may not ease Okanagan haze

Rain is anticipated on Thursday but not enough to alleviate smoke in the Okanagan

Harbour Road boat launch in Blind Bay closed

Low water prompts closure

Shuswap Youth Soccer cancels Shore’N’Score tournament due to smoke

Annual youth soccer tournament brings together clubs across B.C.

Big Island feels the effects of approaching Hurricane Lane

Hurricane Lane could be the most powerful storm to hit Hawaii since Hurricane Iniki in 1992

Man who killed mother and sister had no apparent terror tie

The Islamic State group swiftly claimed responsibility for the attack in France

Trump denies wrongdoing, says Cohen is making up stories

Trump calls Cohen just a “part-time attorney”

Toronto Maple Leafs hire Hayley Wickenheiser for front-office role

Wickenheiser attended the Leafs’ development camp as a guest coach in June

Supreme Court dismisses Burnaby’s case against Trans Mountain pipeline

Thousands of people have rallied in protest against the pipeline

North Okanagan village says thanks to firefighters

Lumby Chamber of Commerce hosts dinner and a movie night outdoors for fire crews, volunteers

Cabinet meetings on Vancouver Island ‘going great,’ says PM Trudeau

Ministers talk NAFTA, pipelines and more in Nanaimo; meetings continuing Thursday

Youthful singer infuses lyrics with soul at Salmon Arm Roots and Blues

Okanagan family-band Oots n’ Oots, featuring 11-year-old lead singer, delights festival audiences

UPDATED: More than 130 people in B.C. died of illicit drug overdoses in July

BC Coroners Service says that’s an average of four deaths per day

Most Read