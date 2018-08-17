Air quality remains at high risk for Okanagan

The whole Okanagan is forecast to be set at a high risk for the remainder of the day

Air quality in the south and central Okanagan remain at a high risk today and moderate for the north due to wildfire smoke in the valley.

According to the air quality health index, the whole Okanagan is forecast to be set at a high risk for the remainder of the day and moderate tonight and tomorrow.

Related: Ash falling in the Okanagan

The air quality health index provides hourly air quality readings and related health messages.

Some parts of the province (including Castlegar, Prince George, Quesnel and Williams Lake) are rated at very high risk (10+) on the air health quality index. Some reports on social media are showing photos and video of it looking like it is a night time sky at 9 a.m. in Prince George.

@PentictonNews
newstips@pentictonwesternnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Complaint coming about cattle prod use at B.C. rodeo
Next story
Whole city of Kimberley on an evacuation alert due to wildfires

Just Posted

In photos: Downtown Salmon Arm sings with Super Crawl

Thursday night concert series leads into Roots and Blues Festival

Pedestrian safety a concern at Canoe rail crossing

Salmon Arm council to consider sidewalk addition at budget time

Okanagan water board seeks mussels funding

Okanagan Basin Water Board sends request to new federal fisheries minister

Kelowna’s crying judge refuses to pull herself from case

Judge Monica McParland has refused to pull herself off the case.

Former Shuswap optician won’t be jailed for sexually assaulting minor

Kenneth Pilkington sentenced to 24 months’ probation for offence three decades ago

Crews getting a handle on fires near Cherryville

Canadian Armed Troops in Okanagan, firefighters equipment stolen

U.S. payment to Canada a focus at Columbia River Treaty negotiations

Next session is in Portland in October

Vernon-North Okanagan RCMP catch wanted man

Falkland man found in Enderby home wanted on outstanding warrants

PHOTOS: Classic Antique Car Show at R.J. Haney Heritage Village

Iconic automobiles rolled into Salmon Arm for 19th annual showcase

Woodpecker goes out with a bang, starts grassfire in B.C. city

Untimely death of woodpecker causes power outage in Cawston

Communities on evacuation alert in many areas of B.C. as wildfires flare

Warning was issued for 583-square-kilometre blaze that has charred Fraser Lake to Fort St. James

Air quality remains at high risk for Okanagan

The whole Okanagan is forecast to be set at a high risk for the remainder of the day

Complaint coming about cattle prod use at B.C. rodeo

Fair reps investigate after Vancouver Humane Society pics show shocking device at bullriding event

PHOTOS: B.C. city wakes up to darkness under wildfire smoke

The rest of the province also dealing with thick haze as smoky skies continue

Most Read