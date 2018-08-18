Air support grounded as fires fill the skies with smoke

Heavy smoke throughout the region thwarted efforts of BC Wildfire Saturday, as helicopters and air tankers were grounded in the Kamloops Fire Centre.

“It does present quite a few challenges,” said Marla Catherall, fire information officer. “It’s definitely not ideal.”

When visibility is poor aircraft cannot assist in suppression efforts, said Catherall. Pilots are also unable to conduct surveillance and spot fires.

“If we don’t have eyes in the sky, we can’t detect the new ones.”

Compounding that issue, people on the ground have no clear view.

Related: Heroes in the sky – fighting BC wildfires from the air

“We really rely on the public to report fires,” said Catherall. “If you can’t see across the street you can’t see a fire.”

The Kamloops Fire Centre has 25 helicopters under contract, and there are currently 58 wildfires in the region.

Catherall could not confirm there was zero air activity in the region Saturday but said: “there was very minimal flying.”

Related: Smoky skies like a disappearing act for sights, monuments around B.C.

To report a typo, email:
publisher@similkameenspotlight.com.


andrea.demeer@similkameenspotlight.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Trans Canada Highway opened again near Sicamous

Just Posted

Trans Canada Highway opened again near Sicamous

Motor vehicle incident on Highway 1 between Sicamous and Malakwa closed road after 6 p.m.

Air support grounded as fires fill the skies with smoke

Heavy smoke throughout the region thwarted efforts of BC Wildfire Saturday, as… Continue reading

Trans-Canada Highway closed east of Sicamous due to accident

Estimated time of opening is 8 p.m.

Musicians share stories at Salmon Arm Roots and Blues

Festival sees several artists delving into the tales behind the music

In Photos: Roots and Blues 2018 day one

Michael Franti and the Lil Smokies lit up the main stage to close out a day filled with great music

‘We will not forget:’ Thousands attend funeral fallen Fredericton officers

Hundreds of officials marched in the parade, which included massed band, several police motorcycles

West Kelowna wildfire evacuation alert rescinded

Alert rescinded Saturday for properties near four lakes within the Gottfriedsen Mountain wildfire

B.C. stays alive in Little League World Series with dramatic walk-off win

Team Canada beats Spain 2-1 in 10 innings

Column: More to be done to enhance arts, culture scene

Shuswap Passion/Jim Cooperman

Column: Mourning doves upset morning routines

James Murray/The Great Outdoors

Lions give up late TD in 24-23 loss to Argos

B.C. falls to 3-5, fumbling away last-minute chance in Toronto

Eagle tree cut down legally a 1st for B.C. city

Planned eagle preserve ‘a first for City of Surrey’

Key to the SOEC 2017 winner grateful for experience

Petersen discusses what it’s like to win a year of free concerts at the SOEC

Smoky skies like a disappearing act for sights, monuments around B.C.

Haze expected to last the next several days, Environment Canada said

Most Read