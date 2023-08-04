Clouds reflect in the water of Bowron Lake. (Tracey Roberts photo)

Clouds reflect in the water of Bowron Lake. (Tracey Roberts photo)

1 dead after plane crash at Bowron Lake east of Quensel

Investigation underway into cause of crash

One person is dead after a plane crash northeast of Quesnel.

The crash happened Thursday (Aug. 3) at 8:43 p.m. at Bowron Lake, 28 kilometres east of Wells.

The person, who has not been identified, was found dead inside the plan.

“The cause of the crash is still under investigation,” said Cpl. Madonna Saunderson, spokesperson for North District RCMP. “The RCMP is working alongside the Transportation Safety Board and the BC Coroners Service to determine the cause of this incident.”

Anyone with information is asked to call the Quesnel RCMP at (250) 992-9211.

Bowron Lake is part of a grouping of lakes popular to tourists and locals alike, within a provincial park well known for many backcountry recreational activities.

READ MORE: Safe paddling: Be prepared for any situation on the water

READ MORE: Keith Prestone reveals his reverence for Bowron Lake Chain

Do you have a comment about this story? email:
editor@wltribune.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

aviationBreaking NewsCariboo

Breaking News You Need To Know

Sign up for free account today and start receiving our exclusive newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Airtankers attack wildfire behind old log sort near Port Alberni
Next story
Silver Creek firefighters quick to extinguish structure blaze

Just Posted

Wildfire smoke is expected to hang around at least through Saturday of the B.C. Day long weekend. Rain is in the forecast for Monday. (Morning Star - file photo)
Air quality statement in effect for Okanagan: Environment Canada

Firefighters from the Silver Creek Fire Department were quick to control a shed fire at Agar Road on Thursday afternoon, Aug. 3, 2023. (Silver Creek Fire Department/Facebook photo)
Silver Creek firefighters quick to extinguish structure blaze

A BC Wildfire Service firefighter works to halt southward movement of the Lower East Adams Lake wildfire towards residential structures Wednesday night, Aug. 2, 2023. (BC Wildfire Service photo)
VIDEO: No structures lost in Lower East Adams Lake blaze

The Sicamous Fire Department may receive additional training thanks to the Next Generation 911 funding the district gets to upgrade emergency response information and infrastructure. (Rebecca Willson-Eagle Valley News)
Sicamous to receive funding to upgrade emergency response information systems