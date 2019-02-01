(Wikimedia Commons)

Alabama man gets 48-year sentence after fatal argument over popcorn

Richard Wilson, 28, was sentenced in Johnny Waits’ 2016 death after being found guilty in 2018

A man who got in an argument with his cousin over popcorn and struck him in the head with a baseball bat has been sentenced to 48 years in prison for manslaughter.

The Montgomery Advertiser reports 29-year-old Richard Wilson was sentenced Thursday in Johnny Waits’ 2016 death. He was found guilty in October.

Wilson’s attorney says Waits had asked Wilson for some of his popcorn. When Wilson refused, the attorney says Waits cursed at him, put a knife to his stomach and walked away. The attorney says Waits then returned, put the knife to Wilson’s neck and punched him in the face.

A court document says Wilson retrieved a bat and struck Waits, who tried to stab him. Wilson swung the bat again, hitting Waits in the head. He died weeks later.

The Associated Press

