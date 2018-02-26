Alan Harrison announces bid for mayor

The retired principal says he now has the time to contest for the top job at city hall

Longtime city councillor and newly retired school principal Alan Harrison has announced his intention to run for mayor of Salmon Arm.

“It is an exciting time for Salmon Arm, and I want to lead our city into the future. Salmon Arm is a vibrant community, uniquely positioned to thrive and play an important role in the future of our province,” Harrison told the Observer.

“I will provide strong leadership, and having recently retired, I now have the time and energy necessary to take the next step, which is the mayor’s seat.”

Harrison pointed to a number of concerns facing the community for the next four year-term.

“There are many issues in front of us including maintaining the status quo at our Rapattack base, completion of the Highway #1 improvements on the west end of town just to name a couple. I am a strong advocate of both these initiatives and will work with you to see these through.”

Salmon Arm’s current Mayor Nancy Cooper has also confirmed her intention to run again.

The election is set for Oct. 20.