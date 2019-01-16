Alberta doctor accused of sexual assault asked to voluntarily give up practice

College says Dr. Barry Wollach should discontinue his practice, given the seriousness of the allegation against him

The College of Physicians and Surgeons of Alberta says it’s asking a Lethbridge anaesthesiologist to immediately surrender his permit to practise medicine, pending the outcome of a sexual assault charge against him.

The college says in a statement released Tuesday that it would be inappropriate for Dr. Barry Wollach to continue his practice, given the seriousness of the allegation against him.

The college also says if Wollach chooses not to surrender his permit, it has the authority under the Health Professions Act to suspend a physician in the interest of public safety.

Balfour Der, Wollach’s lawyer, says his client had been practising in Lethbridge when he was charged in December with one count of sexual assault involving a woman in Calgary.

Der says the charge does not involve a patient and his accuser is a woman he had been with socially.

The allegation against Wollach has not been proven in court and Der says Wollach is innocent.

“The CPSA is disturbed by the criminal charges,” college registrar Dr. Scott McLeod said in the statement.

“Regardless of the allegations, we remain confident the vast majority of physicians in our province provide quality care to Albertans.”

Der said Wollach is out on bail and is scheduled to appear in Calgary provincial court Feb. 4.

“Dr. Wollach absolutely denies the allegation against him … We will vigorously defend it,” he said. (CTV Calgary, The Canadian Press)

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Where the investigations related to President Trump stand
Next story
Florida city moves to ban sunscreens that could damage reefs

Just Posted

City staff find reduction to tax increase

Salmon Arm council opts to stick with 3.3 per cent hike, expecting impact from parcel tax review

CSRD board educated on dangers of radon gas by experts

Revelstoke mayor shares account of health risks associated with gas exposure

Hay shortage takes its toll on Shuswap animal rescues

Bad season for western Canadian hay leads to increasing demand and prices

Balmy winter forecast for Okanagan-Shuswap

El Niño is anticipated to develop later this winter

Roots & Blues adds four more acts to 2019 festival

Slate broadens to include the return of Irish Mythen and world music of Garifuna Collective

Giant rotating ice disk forms in Maine river

Ice disk that is roughly 100 yards wide has formed in the Presumpscot River

Huawei founder thanks inmates, Canadian justice system for treating daughter well

Ren Zhengfei said he believes there will be a just conclusion to the case of his daughter, Meng Wanzhou

May government faces no-confidence vote after Brexit defeat

British Prime Minister Theresa May said she would stay put in her leadership role

SUV wedged on top of parked car has Kelowna mall customers confused

The accident occurred Tuesday, no injuries were reported

Shuswap Chix ringette team takes home gold from West Coast Classic

Shuswap squad triumphs in 18+ ringette tournament

Osoyoos chief earns induction to Canadian Business Hall of Fame

Osoyoos Indian Band chief recognized as one of the country’s most distinguished business leaders

Razor burn: Gillette ad stirs online uproar

A Gillette ad for men invoking the #MeToo movement is sparking intense online backlash

Hang glider pilot rescued from Pincushion Mountain

Pilot was able to help guide rescue crews to her location

Thompson Okanagan potential hot spot for lung-cancer-causing gas

Kelowna public forum addresses excessive radon radiation exposure dangers

Most Read