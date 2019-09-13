United Conservative Party leader Jason Kenney speaks at a rally before the election, in Sherwood Park Alta, on Monday April 15, 2019. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson)

Alberta ending separate offices for climate change, environmental monitoring

Climate change office and division that monitors and reports on environment will be integrated

Alberta’s United Conservative government is eliminating stand-alone offices for climate change policy and environmental monitoring.

Some say the move will damage the province’s ability to make science-based decisions and damage its international reputation.

The intention is outlined in a Sept. 10 email from Alberta Environment and Parks deputy minister Bev Yee.

It says the current climate change office as well as the division that monitors and reports on the environment will be integrated in a new structure.

New Democrat MLA Shannon Phillips, who was environment minister under the previous government, says the move points to reduced emphasis on science.

She says staff cuts in those areas will be easier to hide once the offices are hidden inside another bureaucracy.

The Canadian Press

READ MORE: Use of fake social media bots in Alberta election will come to federal vote: experts

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Rainbow crosswalk in Alberta defaced for fourth time with homophobic message
Next story
Missing Falkland resident’s van found en route to Kamloops

Just Posted

Police warn against ‘vigilantism’ as Scotch Creek plans anti-crime meeting

Residents have expressed concern about squatters in a vacant rural home on the edge of Scotch Creek

CSRD study to dive into incorporation of Blind Bay, Sorrento

Residents of South Shuswap communities wanted to assist with committee

Worldwide women’s motorcycle relay to roll through the Shuswap

Riders would love to see a show of support along Highway 1 on Saturday, Sept. 14

Salmon Arm residents find joy in singing together

Shuswap Intergenerational Choir an opportunity to make real-world connections

First Nations given max compensation for Ottawa’s child-welfare discrimination

2016 ruling said feds didn’t give same funding for on-reserve kids as was given to off-reserve kids

Fashion Fridays: 10 effortlessly stylish items for fall

Kim XO, helps to keep you looking good on Fashion Fridays on the Black Press Media Network

Coffee served at 1973 prices, 25 cents, at Okanagan centre

Halina Centre celebrates 46th anniversary Sept. 17

West Kelowna fire crews, RCMP respond to late-night incident near Okanagan Lake

Emergency crews were called to the Bear Creek Provincial Park area around 11:45 Thursday night

Police warn against ‘vigilantism’ as Scotch Creek plans anti-crime meeting

Residents have expressed concern about squatters in a vacant rural home on the edge of Scotch Creek

Spotlight on B.C.: How will the province affect the federal election?

Black Press Media presents a four-part series looking into how B.C. will affect the national outcome

B.C. neighbourhood aims to change ‘bad rap’ with ‘good news’ website

United Way funds website project with goal of fostering ‘local love’

We are not ‘cold-blooded killers’: Penticton conservation officer

When it’s a matter of public safety, the animals pay the ultimate price

Salmon Arm history in pictures: Kew’s Orchestra

Kew’s Orchestra: Art Smith (caller), Frank Maki, leader Jay Kew (on violin),… Continue reading

Summerland cannabis store to open on Sept. 21

Approval process for Green Gaia took almost a year

Most Read